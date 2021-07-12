Cancel
Houston, TX

Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. Recipient of a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant for $44,000 for the Rehabilitation of 19 West Main Street

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. is a recipient of a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant for $44,000 for the rehabilitation of 19 West Main Street, Middletown, Maryland. Main Street Middletown applied for these funds which support heritage tourism related project and activities that draw visitors and expand economic development and tourism related job creation.

