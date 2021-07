Most CoinDesk 20 assets, which constitute about 99% of the crypto market by verifiable volume, finished 2021 Q2 with negative returns. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) fell 40.4%, its third worst quarter in terms of performance since inception. Conversely, the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX) ended the quarter up 18.7%. While bitcoin has recovered some of its losses, trading around $40,500 at press time, the level of optimism is far from what it was at the start of the second quarter.