Pioneering CBD Wellness Brand Healist Advanced Naturals and Olympic Volleyball Legend Holly McPeak Team Up to Inspire Others to Defend Wellness

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Healist Advanced Naturals, a Kadenwood brand, announced the launch of its first national TV and digital ad campaign featuring former professional volleyball player, three-time Olympian, and bronze medalist Holly McPeak. The “Defend Wellness” campaign embodies the brand’s mission to inspire everyone to make wellness their priority. McPeak will front the multi-channel advertising campaign featuring Healist’s clean and 100% natural CBD body relief range.

