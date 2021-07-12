Pioneering CBD Wellness Brand Healist Advanced Naturals and Olympic Volleyball Legend Holly McPeak Team Up to Inspire Others to Defend Wellness

Before Elena Mukhina broke her neck doing the Thomas salto, a skill so dangerous it is now banned, she told her coach she was going to break her neck doing the Thomas salto. But her coach responded dismissively that people like her did not break their necks, and Mukhina, a 20-year-old Soviet gymnast, didn’t feel she could refuse. Besides, she recalled later in an interview with the Russian magazine Ogoniok, she knew what the public expected of her as the anointed star of the coming Olympic Games.