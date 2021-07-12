EA Markets Promotes Aashish Makkar to Managing Director

Responsible for driving sales growth of Anne Neilson Home products throughout the United States. This includes all ANH accounts, representative showrooms and ANH website. The focus will be to increase distribution while developing exceptionally strong customer relationships. This will include but is not limited to the sales representatives in all territories selling ANH products. The Sales Manager will help promote the company culture as well as further develop selling teams. Creating and implementing sales training, making sure the ANH story is top of mind, attending all major markets approved by ANH, visiting top sales representatives in their territory to celebrate success and further drive business outcomes is an important part of this position.