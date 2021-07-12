EA Markets Promotes Aashish Makkar to Managing Director
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. EA Markets LLC, an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital, announced the promotion of Aashish Makkar to Managing Director. Mr. Makkar, a Director at the firm since 2018, has been instrumental in the execution of many large corporate deals and has extensive experience advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on complex financing strategies and raising capital for companies in various stages of their lifecycle.www.chron.com
