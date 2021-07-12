Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Be the First Idaho Astronaut In Space, No Experience Necessary

By Kekeluv
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why can't it be you? The world watched over the weekend as Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson and his crew became Astronauts. That was followed by his very own offer to you that includes a trip to space. Branson rocketed to space and back to Earth like a quick flight into...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 1

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Astronauts#Idahoans#Spaceport American#The Boise Fire Department#Bonneville Point#Selling For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Top 10 Reasons NOT To Move To Boise

Interesting find... Top 10 reasons NOT to move to Boise, from a non-local... Is this spot on?. I stumbled upon this YouTube video titled "Top 10 Reasons NOT To Move To Boise". It was produced by a guy who I've heard do videos like this in a series for cities all over the country. I thought it would be interesting to hear his take on Boise.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Dear Idaho, Why You Always In A Mood?

Let me preface this by saying I obviously don't know everyone in Idaho and my experience is not representative of anyone else's but my own. That said, I feel like there's just this bad mood vibe blanketing the Treasure Valley. Listeners (who vow to never listen again) are getting really troll like on the Mix 106 Facebook page over trivial things. Raging over silly articles. And it's really a bummer.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

The Worst Baby Names To Ever Come Out of Idaho

Obviously there are babies with some pretty cringey names all over the place but Idaho parents may be leading the way in this category. A woman named Jessie who used to live in Rexburg began doing the lord's work when she started tracking this trend coming out of southern Idaho.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Get Ready For JUMP Boise’s First Ever Flywheel Fest

JUMP Boise's throwing an event that will tickle the imaginations of the whole family... Their first ever Flywheel festival!. August 7th, on the JUMP Boise campus, it's their first ever Flywheel festival and it's something to get excited about! You'll get to check out the over 50 tractors they have on site at JUMP Boise! According to Jump's website, "the folks from Idaho Wool Growers Association and The Twisted Ewe will bring educational booths, wool product vendors, the cutest sheep ever and a community art installation to JUMP for a Fiber Frolic!" In addition to all that, there will be "A pie-eating contests, a pie walk, and more are among the activities we have planned. And don’t miss the wool crafting opportunities including felt crafting, crochet, knitting and weaving.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Doing This at a National Park Could Cost You $5,000

Being careless will cost you at a national park. Take it from Belinda Arvidson from Idaho! She was ordered to pay $5,826.99 in restitution for improper food storage, a misdemeanor offense, in Grand Teton National Park. In addition to having to pay that hefty fine, Arvisdon will also serve four years of unsupervised release.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho, What’s With The Roadside Sweet Corn?

I've seen all kinds of things being sold on the side of the road and at freeway exits:. Oranges, blankets, roses, flags, pottery, tee-shirts, water, stuffed animals, canvas paintings. I mean all of the things. And I have not once ever stopped to procure any of these items from their vendors. It just never seems worth the time and anxiety that traffic will start moving and you will be holing up the intersection because you wanted a generic teddy bear.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again

Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos... Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state! Idaho may have only been a state for 131 years, but don't get it twisted... The amount of beauty that can be found in this state is not something that happened overnight. Mother nature has spent millions of years perfecting our gorgeous area; from the beautiful waterfalls along the Snake River, the massive lakes, the snow capped mountains and even the craft beers in our much younger cities.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

For Us, By Us: 5 Boise Based Podcasts You Need To Hear

There is literally never a time that I won't advocate for radio to be people's number one source of audio infotainment. And according to a Forbes article this past June, it totally is. Radio accounts for 87% of audio infotainment consumption despite years and years of skepticism and conjecture that podcasts along with streaming services would kill the medium. But the truth is that podcasting and radio are different animals and don't deserve comparison. I fully support podcasts as another form of entertainment to add to your listening pleasure.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Fraud Alert: “Bar Crawls” Coming To Boise Appear To Be A Scam

I like to believe that the baseline for people in society is inherent goodness. But it seems every day there is something that makes me question that belief. I think of the phrase "This is why we can't have nice things," because someone always has to ruin it for everyone else. One of the cool features on Facebook is the events tab that shows you what cool things are coming to your city. And even when you're not in the tab, Facebook's targeting algorithm has events that align with your interests pop up on your feed. Pretty convenient...until the event you are excited for turns out to be a scam.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Mini Golf Options

I'm not cool enough for actual golf, I'm just not good enough to swing a club in front of another person with confidence... Mini golf, however, you can count me in! Here are our great options in Idaho!. If you're in the Treasure Valley, you can of course start with...
Ada County, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Call Me Cautious: West Ada School District’s Mask Guidelines Make Me Uneasy

I can't believe we are quickly approaching another school year where masks requirements are a topic of debate. This is so 2020. And I hate it. But the fact of the matter is, Covid-19 has not been eradicated. In fact, new variant strains such as Delta and Lambda are spreading. The CDC has been giving all kinds of ever changing masking recommendations leaving everyone to figure out what the heck we should be doing.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

5 Food Chains You Didn’t Know Where Regional to Idaho

Food chains and restaurants contribute to the unique culture within each region of the United States. In fact, you can easily determine what part of the country you're in simply by what food places are around you. Having grown up in the Midwest my whole life, there were some things...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

City of Boise Reverses Policy; Will Require Masks

Enjoying the "no mask" lifestyle? Not so fast, Boise--changes and reversals have been announced from the City of Boise that will be impacting where you are able to continue on with no mask and where you'll need to mask up. Just this week, the Centers for Disease Control or the...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Is This Wildfire Smoke in Boise Making You Sick?

The air quality recently has been messing with my quality of life. Last week I came down with some nasty cold like symptoms. It started with my throat feeling scratchy and then developed into lots of sneezing and a runny nose. Today I woke up with my head pounding thanks to some serious sinus pressure. Of course for a moment I thought it could be the delta variant regardless of being vaccinated. Getting COVID tested ruled that out though.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Should Idaho Be Worried About Travelers From Las Vegas?

I took a very full flight to Las Vegas where reports are suggesting the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is running rampant. And when I tell you there were no masks in sight or social distancing taking place, it is not an understatement. I follow my own protocols for behavior regarding the virus and prevention of the spread. And every one has the right to do things the way they feel comfortable and safest. But the data released by the CDC on the rise of Covid specifically in Nevada is a little jarring.

Comments / 1

Community Policy