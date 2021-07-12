Be the First Idaho Astronaut In Space, No Experience Necessary

I like to believe that the baseline for people in society is inherent goodness. But it seems every day there is something that makes me question that belief. I think of the phrase "This is why we can't have nice things," because someone always has to ruin it for everyone else. One of the cool features on Facebook is the events tab that shows you what cool things are coming to your city. And even when you're not in the tab, Facebook's targeting algorithm has events that align with your interests pop up on your feed. Pretty convenient...until the event you are excited for turns out to be a scam.