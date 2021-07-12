Be the First Idaho Astronaut In Space, No Experience Necessary

JUMP Boise's throwing an event that will tickle the imaginations of the whole family... Their first ever Flywheel festival!. August 7th, on the JUMP Boise campus, it's their first ever Flywheel festival and it's something to get excited about! You'll get to check out the over 50 tractors they have on site at JUMP Boise! According to Jump's website, "the folks from Idaho Wool Growers Association and The Twisted Ewe will bring educational booths, wool product vendors, the cutest sheep ever and a community art installation to JUMP for a Fiber Frolic!" In addition to all that, there will be "A pie-eating contests, a pie walk, and more are among the activities we have planned. And don’t miss the wool crafting opportunities including felt crafting, crochet, knitting and weaving.
