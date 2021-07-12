Mount Laurel police chief says racial slurs weren't enough for an arrest
MOUNT LAUREL - The township's police chief has defended his officers from criticism over their handling of a racial-harassment suspect here. Chief Stephen Riedener said Mount Laurel police acted properly in response to two outbursts by Edward Cagney Mathews at the Essex Place condo complex on July 2, as well as to earlier complaints about the man's racist behavior over several years.www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
