Mount Laurel, NJ

Mount Laurel police chief says racial slurs weren't enough for an arrest

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT LAUREL - The township's police chief has defended his officers from criticism over their handling of a racial-harassment suspect here. Chief Stephen Riedener said Mount Laurel police acted properly in response to two outbursts by Edward Cagney Mathews at the Essex Place condo complex on July 2, as well as to earlier complaints about the man's racist behavior over several years.

