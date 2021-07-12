The Food Show Darrell Britt-Gibson Wants To Make
Darrell Britt-Gibson is a busy actor these days. His 2021 credits alone include the new "Fear Street" trilogy on Netflix, "Silk Road," and the Oscar-nominated movie "Judas and the Black Messiah." (Fans of "The Wire" might also remember him as O-Dog.) But, as Britt-Gibson told Grub Street recently, he would happily take his career in a different, albeit foodie, direction if given the chance. "I'm very self-sufficient in the kitchen," he said. "I binge-watch all the food shows. I'd actually like to have my own food show."www.mashed.com
