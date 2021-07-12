SigmaSense reveals another PCAP touch industry first at CAR.HMI

SigmaDrive adds touch identification for driver and passenger to touch controller features. SigmaSense, the global leader in touch sensing performance, announces their latest high speed sensor fusion touch controller technology at CAR.HMI in Detroit, MI this week. This industry first is the ability to determine if touch interaction is initiated from the driver or the passenger. This capability increases automotive safety, lowers the cost and complexity of cockpit electronics while improving the infotainment design mechanics. SigmaSense will also discuss another industry first, sensor fusion, which is the ability to share channels between multiple touch sensors using only a single controller as well as touch sensitivity that enables high hover interaction with the display. In addition, SigmaDrive touch response is much faster than today’s touch screens, delivering smoother and more reliable operation, even with gloves or through liquids on the display. Delivering a new level of HMI reliability, programmability, and predictability is critical to automotive OEMs planning to deploy touch interactions that define their HMI, their unique brand. This groundbreaking technology allows the auto industry to develop next-level interactive touch solutions for dashboards that can be applied to full-width dashboards using complex glass shapes or flexible polymers.