Instant Pot Sorghum Recipe
You may consider this grain to be a pretty simple and humble ingredient, but sorghum has many different uses and names, including great millet, durra, and milo (via Britannica). It can also be used in many different recipes. It's the fifth most produced grain in the world, according to Statista, falling behind the more commonly used rice and corn. However, sorghum is an incredibly versatile grain that shouldn't be ignored, especially in your own kitchen.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0