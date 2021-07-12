NY Jets: Isaiah Dunn is the team's most intriguing UDFA signing

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday, leaving New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as the last unsigned first-round selection from the 2021 draft. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, signed his fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million contract with the 49ers and is set to practice for the first time in training camp. The announcement was made by his agency, CAA Football. With Wilson still unsigned, the Jets conducted their first practice Wednesday with only two quarterbacks, Mike White and James Morgan, neither of whom has regular-season experience. White, a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and Jets practice-squad player in 2020, took the first-team reps. Coach Robert Saleh continued to downplay Wilson's absence. "On the business side of it, there are a lot of things that come into play," he said. "[GM] Joe [Douglas] has a great handle on it. When he signs, he signs. There are 89 guys who...