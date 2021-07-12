Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Jets: Isaiah Dunn is the team's most intriguing UDFA signing

By Adam Melendez
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

The NFL season is fast approaching, as we are now less than nine weeks away from the NY Jets' return to the gridiron in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. As we head into training camp and eventually into the preseason schedule, 90 players will ultimately be trimmed down to 53, creating heated position battles for a chance to remain on the roster.

thejetpress.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
Marcus Maye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Jets#American Football#Udfa#The Carolina Panthers#Polish#Gang Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLwhdh.com

Patriots release veteran wide receiver on eve of training camp

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday released a veteran wide receiver on the eve of the start of training camp. The club announced that they released 29-year-old Devin Smith, a veteran of four NFL seasons. Smith spent time with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and...
NFLYardbarker

Deshaun Watson currently Houston Texans’ QB4, plays safety at practice

It sounds like Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting the Robert Griffin III treatment. Texans head coach David Culley proclaimed to the public on Wednesday that Watson, because he missed the offseason program leading into training camp, was anointed the fourth-string quarterback and played safety on defense, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Rumored NY Jets target Steven Nelson signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Steven Nelson’s Philadelphia Eagles contract details. Just over four months after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 23, 28-year-old free agent cornerback Steven Nelson has found a new home within the same state, making his way from the western side of Pennsylvania to the southeastern corner. Nelson will...
NFLPosted by
ABC News

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance signs rookie deal; New York Jets' Zach Wilson last unsigned top pick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday, leaving  New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as the last unsigned first-round selection from the 2021 draft. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, signed his fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million contract with the 49ers and is set to practice for the first time in training camp. The announcement was made by his agency, CAA Football. With Wilson still unsigned, the Jets conducted their first practice Wednesday with only two quarterbacks, Mike White and James Morgan, neither of whom has regular-season experience. White, a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and Jets practice-squad player in 2020, took the first-team reps. Coach Robert Saleh continued to downplay Wilson's absence. "On the business side of it, there are a lot of things that come into play," he said. "[GM] Joe [Douglas] has a great handle on it. When he signs, he signs. There are 89 guys who...
NFLNBC Sports

Jets, Zach Wilson issues include cash flow, offsets

For rookie contracts, the dollars and cents are tied to draft position. From that perspective, there’s nothing to negotiate. The higher the player selected, however, the more issues to discuss. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have struck multiple roadblocks on the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The reason Zach Wilson, Jets can’t agree on contract

It’s always about the money, right? But hard to blame Zach Wilson for this one. New York Jets fans are eager to watch Wilson in action this season. But that is if the second overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft can even suit up for the Jets. Apparently, the 21-year-old star quarterback and team officials are still in a logjam when it comes to finding the right contract.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Is NFL star Lamar Jackson vaccinated?

MORE and more NFL players have tested positive while following Covid protocol the league requires. The Baltimore Ravens is the next team to experience the spread of Covid within the team's players. Did Lamar Jackson test positive for Covid?. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed on July 28, 2021 that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the NY Jets’ uniform combinations entering 2021

The New York Jets have worn seven different color combinations of jerseys, pants, and socks since 2019. It’s time to rank them all. First off, I’d like to make it known that I am a fairly big fan of the New York Jets‘ new uniform set that was introduced in 2019. The uniforms are not without their flaws, but overall, I like the look, and there isn’t a combination I truly despise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy