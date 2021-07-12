Cancel
$50,000 OREF/AAOS Injectable Orthobiologics of Knee Osteoarthritis Grant Awarded

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) announced today that Scott A. Rodeo, MD, FAAOS, of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City has been awarded the first OREF/AAOS Injectable Orthobiologics of Knee Osteoarthritis Grant. Dr. Rodeo, who is an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon and Clinician-Scientist at HSS, with appointments in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery (Sports Medicine Institute) and the Research Department (Tissue Engineering, Repair, and Regeneration Program), will serve as principal investigator for the study, “PRP Treatment of the ACL-Injured Knee to Decrease the Risk of PTOA.”

