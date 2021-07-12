Readiness Associates Appoints Human Resources Executive Lauretta Siggers to Chair Advisory Board

PROVIDENCE, RI - United Natural Foods, Inc. has announced a pivotal move in the evolution of its company as it has tapped J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. The transition comes as Steven Spinner, former CEO, revealed that he would be retiring from his role, effective August 9. The distributor also announced that Jack Stahl has been elected as its Independent Chair of the Board.