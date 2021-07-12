Cancel
Education

Exam Edge Named 'Best for Busy Schedules' By Intelligent.com

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline Practice Test Company Is Recognized for Value and Quality By a Leader in the Online Education Sector. Exam Edge has been acknowledged as a leader in the test preparation field and named to Intelligent.com’s list of Top 10 Best TEAS Prep Courses. An online resource aimed at providing access to educational platforms, information, and study tips, Information.com often ranks resources, shares pros and cons for different colleges and universities, invites expert voices to provide essays on educational topics, and analyzes the latest intellectual and academic trends.

