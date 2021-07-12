Cancel
Eight NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

By Kevin Patra
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday marked the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that, as of Monday, seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation. That number jumped to eight on Tuesday, Pelissero added.

