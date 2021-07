Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs updates bring significant changes to areas of the game that have not seen many updates over the years. Because of development challenges during a pandemic, what would usually be one massive update turned into two. Part one is already out, with part two making its way to everyone by the end of the year. If you want to see some of the new features early, though, you can. Here is how to play Minecraft 1.18, or the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update early.