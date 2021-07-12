Saquon Barkley’s Newest Teammates Consist of an NBA Superstar and a Famous ESPN Personality

Paul George… One of the most interesting players to follow not only in the past year but since he entered the league with the Indiana Pacers. It was clear that shortly after joining the NBA Paul George was destined to be a star… And then, well, they unfortunately happened. Paul George went from on his way to being a top 10 player in the league to out with a devastating injury. But despite all this, Paul George came back, and although it took some time he regained his title as at least a star player, and after a failed playoff run with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony PG13 was traded to the Clippers to form a new dynamic duo with Kawhi who picked out Paul George to be his guy. Since then, well things have not exactly been great for George… It was clear that the Clippers didn’t have the roster and personnel to win at the highest level and didn’t even get to play the Lakers in the conference finals because George and Kawhi choked a 3-1 lead… And that’s where the Paul Geroge slander began… First, it was way off p, then pg 13%, and the names go on and on… in fact, there was just a new one made this week, I introduce to you push off p. But despite everything that PG has had to overcome in his career so far, he still gets hate every night. But what if there was a way he could put an end to it for good, and no, it’s not the obvious win a chip this year… Today, we have to talk about Paul George, and specifically how this man went from a superstar to one of the most hated players by the fans, as well as what this man can do to shut everyone up for good… because despite his huge game the other night people are still trash-talking PG.