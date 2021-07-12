Cancel
Saquon Barkley’s Newest Teammates Consist of an NBA Superstar and a Famous ESPN Personality

By David Wysong
Saquon Barkley’s talents have helped him become a massive superstar. He was a No. 2 overall pick with the New York Giants, won the league’s 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and also earned a Pro Bowl selection during that 2018 season. However, his stardom is now growing. Barkley...

NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Football: Devontae Booker is an elite handcuff to roster

With Saquon Barkley possibly missing early time and having a recent history with injuries, Devontae Booker is a handcuff to target in fantasy football. Fantasy football managers who are about to head into drafts have to be looking at Saquon Barkley with massive question marks hanging above their heads. As Giants training camp begins, he’s starting it on the PUP list and New York has remained adamant that they won’t rush him back. In fact, his status for Week 1 is very much in doubt as they want to make sure he’s 100 percent.
NFLNew York Post

Devontae Booker embraces potential starting role in Saquon Barkley’s absence

Devontae Booker’s responsibilities for the Giants this season will be largely dependent on the health of Saquon Barkley. But as the team’s second-string running back, Booker is only focusing on what he can control and taking things rep by rep. “[Barkley’s status] is honestly something I don’t even pay attention...
NFLinvezz.com

NY Giants’ Saquon Barkley to convert all his endorsement funds to BTC

Barkley claims his decision to convert his funds to BTC is inspired by the rising inflation in the US. With this decision, Barkley will be potentially injecting roughly $10 million in BTC each year. Before Barkley’s foray into crypto, his team, the New York Giants, partnered with Grayscale. Saquon Barkley,...
California StatePosted by
Woods Hoops

The Paul George Slander is WORSE Than You Think...

Paul George… One of the most interesting players to follow not only in the past year but since he entered the league with the Indiana Pacers. It was clear that shortly after joining the NBA Paul George was destined to be a star… And then, well, they unfortunately happened. Paul George went from on his way to being a top 10 player in the league to out with a devastating injury. But despite all this, Paul George came back, and although it took some time he regained his title as at least a star player, and after a failed playoff run with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony PG13 was traded to the Clippers to form a new dynamic duo with Kawhi who picked out Paul George to be his guy. Since then, well things have not exactly been great for George… It was clear that the Clippers didn’t have the roster and personnel to win at the highest level and didn’t even get to play the Lakers in the conference finals because George and Kawhi choked a 3-1 lead… And that’s where the Paul Geroge slander began… First, it was way off p, then pg 13%, and the names go on and on… in fact, there was just a new one made this week, I introduce to you push off p. But despite everything that PG has had to overcome in his career so far, he still gets hate every night. But what if there was a way he could put an end to it for good, and no, it’s not the obvious win a chip this year… Today, we have to talk about Paul George, and specifically how this man went from a superstar to one of the most hated players by the fans, as well as what this man can do to shut everyone up for good… because despite his huge game the other night people are still trash-talking PG.
NFLCBS Sports

Saquon Barkley to receive all future endorsement money in Bitcoin

As cryptocurrencies become a more popular investment, more and more people with the means to do so are transitioning away from cash and towards crypto as a wealth growth option. One NFL athlete who has latched onto that trend is star New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is taking a significant step as it relates to his present and future earnings.
NFLNew York Post

Eli Manning trolls himself in response to Saquon Barkley’s tweet

Looks like Eli Manning’s been hitting the gym, or so he says. The recently retired 40-year-old jokingly accused former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley of superimposing his legs onto one of the 24-year-old’s workout photos. “Please stop photoshopping my legs onto your body,” the two-time Super Bowl champ responded to a...
NFLSportsGrid

Saquon Barkley: “We’ll See” About Week 1 Availability

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1417184404347277321. The health of Barkley has been one of the biggest storylines to monitor for fantasy football leagues during the offseason. He suffered a torn ACL last season, but he has been making progress in his recovery from surgery. That said, he has yet to give much insight on a potential return to the football field. He previously told Rich Eisen that he didn’t have a timetable for his return, and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Barkley’s availability for training camp and Week 1 is still uncertain.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saquon Barkley injury history and updates

When healthy, NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley is among the most dangerous players at his position in the NFL, but now has a lengthy injury history. How often does NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley been injured throughout his career?. Barkley, when healthy, is one of the most prolific...
NFLthespun.com

Look: Eli Manning Has A Message For Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has become on the NFL’s brightest young stars due to his rapid ascension since his arrival in the league three year ago. Part of that success comes because the New York Giants running back keeps himself in incredible physical shape. In a recent workout photo, Barkley’s leg muscles...
NFLthespun.com

Look: Workout Photo Of Saquon Barkley’s Legs Going Viral

There are few NFL players that fans wait with baited breath to see leg photos. But with New York Giants running Saquon Barkley boasting one of the NFL’s most impressive bodies, he’s a rare exception. Barkley has spent the last few months recovering from a season-ending ACL tear he suffered...
NFLwmleader.com

It’s Saquon Barkley or bust for the Giants at running back

Leading into the July 27 opening of Giants training camp, The Post will analyze 11 position groups based on personnel, strengths, weaknesses and key depth chart battles. Today’s look-in: Running backs. Overview. It all begins, and perhaps ends, with the health and return to form of Saquon Barkley. The Giants...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saquon Barkley doubles down on being ready for the regular season

As he works his way back from a torn ACL, Giants running back Saquon Barkley is not revealing anything about his status for Week 1. With his torn right ACL in Week 2 last year, Saquon Barkley derailed the New York Giants’ offense and a lot of fantasy seasons in one swoop. No concrete timetable for his return has been given as he works his way back, from head coach Joe Judge down to Barkley himself on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this month.
NFLwmleader.com

Saquon Barkley’s knee mystery remains after on-field workout

Saquon Barkley was back on the football field Monday running around, catching passes and even playing some defense. OK, he was surrounded by youth football campers. Not quite the same as his Giants teammates, who will report to training camp on July 27 with the mystery of whether their star running back will be cleared to practice after missing 14 games last season and undergoing ACL surgery in October.
NFLDigital Collegian

SEE IT: Camper gets past Saquon Barkley, makes catch at Pro Camp

After Instagram posts of his offseason workouts surfaced this past week, Saquon Barkley seemed to be getting back in tip-top shape for this upcoming NFL season. However, it didn't help him shut down a camper at his Pro Camp Monday. The young camper used a classic through-the-legs move to get...
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Passes Browns Physical After ACL Injury, Avoids PUP List

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly passed his physical Tuesday after suffering a torn left ACL last season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the fact that Beckham passed his physical means he will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp Friday.

