Former Governor of North Carolina Publishes Updated Edition of Book Reconciling Relationship Between Religion and Science

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Organic chemist and former North Carolina Governor James G. Martin has refreshed his book, “Revelation Through Science,” which recently won a 2021 International Impact Book Award in the Science category. Dr Martin’s book provides a comprehensive examination of the intersections of science and theology and explores how the worlds of scientific study and religion – often pitted against each other – can and should exist in harmony. In “Revelation Through Science,” Dr. Martin provides an updated edition of his first book, originally published in 2016, that tackles modern topics like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides the educated non-scientist with a field guide to reconciling apparent conflicts between research findings and faith.