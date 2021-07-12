Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intelice Solutions Celebrates 25 Years Providing Exceptional IT Services In The DC Metro Area

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In 1996, Intelice, then called Gallahan and Associates, set out with a vision to provide network support for their 53 customers, primarily contractors at the time. Over the course of 25 years, Intelice’s vision has become a reality. Starting from a small breakout group, Intelice has grown into an industry leader for IT services across the DC-Metro area, North America, and globally.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Metro#Managed Services#Intelice Solutions#Prweb#Gallahan And Associates#Erp#Consulting Services#Carroll Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Saint Johnsbury, VTnorthstarmonthly.com

Celebrating 40 Years of Service to the Greater St. Johnsbury Community

Wes Ward Auto Repair celebrates its 40th year serving St.Johnsbury and the surrounding communities with full service automotive and truck maintenance and repair services. Wes and Paula Ward, owners, and their staff are proud to celebrate this milestone with their customers, vendors and the community at large. The journey to 40 years has been filled with ups and downs along the way culminating in the transition from leased space to facility ownership of the shop located at 1193 Portland Street in 2018. This important milestone provided an opportunity for the business to grow by implementing building improvements, improving employee benefits and adding technical vehicle services to better serve customers while attracting and sustaining some of the "best in the business" vehicle technicians.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Liberate Ideas, Inc announces Major Partnership with MD Logic Health

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liberate Ideas, Inc. (“Liberate”), a leading digital education and patient engagement company advancing the connection of patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) and MD Logic Health (“MD Logic “) a USA creator of HCP recommended nutraceuticals, today announced the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness partnership which will enhance the patient HCP experience. This partnership supports our mutual mission to provide our growing communities with easy one step access to knowledge, resources and products for patients and providers nationwide.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Verilock Announces Formation of Strategic Council

ESTES PARK, Colo. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Verilock, a Colorado based Hardware Security company, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic council of trusted advisors. This Strategic Council includes distinguished industry leaders whose focus is to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Verilock, working closely with the leadership team.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Liatris Closes $1M Seed Round Led by MD Momentum Fund to Deliver Non-Flammable Insulation Pilot

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liatris Inc., a Maryland-based start-up developing advanced thermal insulation materials, announced today that it has raised a $1M seed round led by the Maryland Momentum Fund (MMF) and Old Line Capital, its first external funding round. MMF invested $250,000 and several executives from the building materials, real estate development and energy efficiency sectors co-invested, including an accredited investor syndicate led by Propel(x), a leading deep tech angel investment platform (http://www.propelx.com).
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Acquires Toronto MSP; Achieves $100M Revenue

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired Quartet Services, a Toronto-based managed IT services provider (MSP) that has security expertise and SOC2 certification. Post-deal, Fully Managed now generates $100 million in annual revenues, the buyer says. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This is technology...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

NFP Welcomes Morgan Frick to Management and Professional Liability Practice

Hire enhances client value by adding another expert to the Specialty industry and product teams. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Morgan Frick has joined the company as a senior vice president within its P&C division.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

OpenGate Entertainment Expands Distribution, Financing & Production Team

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. OpenGate Entertainment, the largest curator of original concepts in the entertainment industry, has announced that recognized industry executive Jonathan DuBow has joined as the Director of Distribution, Financing & Production. With over a decade of experience in the entertainment sector on both a national and global scale, Jonathan brings forth deep, nuanced industry knowledge and a unique skillset to further advance the scale and reach of OpenGate’s current and future projects.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Vubiz elearning company named to Training Industry's Watch List 2021

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Vubiz is thrilled to be named to the esteemed Training Industry’s Watch List for 2021 for the second year in a row. Every year, Training Industry, as a trusted leader in learning information in the industry, compiles lists based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of online learning library providers.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Greenberg Traurig Team Secures Sale for Kansas City Pioneers LLC to Shopify Rebellion and Helps Close Major Player Signings

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised the Kansas City Pioneers LLC, an emerging esports organization, on several fundraising, sponsorship, employment, corporate, and team-property acquisition and divestiture matters. Most recently, the firm supported the Pioneers in the sale of its previous Rocket League team to Shopify Rebellion, owned by the billion-dollar e-commerce company Shopify, Inc. The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Associate Nicolas H. Sabet and included Associates Christopher T. Turek and John S. Jongbloed, and Shareholder Scott Meza.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Ruan Announces Commercial Solutions Leadership Updates

Des Moines, IA (July 28, 2021) – Ruan is pleased to announce the promotion of Marty Wadle to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, leading the Commercial Solutions team. Ruan is also excited to welcome Sofia Samuels as our Vice President of Marketing and Communications, serving as part of the Commercial Solutions leadership team.
Economythebusinesstimes.com

Caring approach key to exceptional service

Remember the last time you received exceptional customer service? How did you feel? Chances are, the experience was pleasant, satisfying and endearing. Moreover, you’re likely to spend your hard-earned money with this business again and recommend it to others. Now, consider a time you received paltry customer service that left...
BusinessTimes Union

xScion Announces Partnership with Apptio

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. xScion Solutions (xScion), a woman-owned technology consultancy that helps clients Turn Change Into Value™, today announced a consulting partnership with Apptio, the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, optimize and plan technology spend. The partnership will help Financial Services and Public Sector clients realize the business value of their Cloud technology investments.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cryptomathic and UTIMACO deliver QES solution for banks, governments and trust service providers

Cryptomathic and UTIMACO have unveiled a joint Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) solution with an advanced security model designed to accelerate digital transformation in banks, governments and other trusted service providers. The solution enables such providers, whose processes must comply with mandates for strong authentication, to extend the functionality of their...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. Ranked Sixth Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

PHILADELPHIA, PA — IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking for the twelfth year in a row. Noted for its superior managed services and custom software solution development through a process driven, customer-centric approach, IT Solutions jumped up three places this year — from #9 to #6.
Clifton Park, NYhudsonvalley360.com

GTM Payroll Services to celebrate 30 years in business with contributions

CLIFTON PARK — In recognition of 30 years in business and serving the Capital Region, GTM Payroll Services will be contributing $30,000 to community organizations. The groups receiving donations are non-profit clients of the firm that collectively provide a variety of social services for families, children, seniors and many others in need.
North Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

CAMS celebrates 30 years of locally focused property management services

Company has grown to include comprehensive list of services for all types of properties. In a previous century, before community associations were common and asked to handle complex business issues, Mike Stonestreet and Dave Sweyer formed Community Association Management Services (CAMS) to help condominium communities with monthly financial reports, maintenance and repairs, and board meetings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy