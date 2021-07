The Yankees have used a surprisingly high number of players in the outfield corners this season, for a variety of reasons. Most recently, the likes of Ryan LaMarre, Greg Allen, Trey Amburgey, Tim Locastro, and Tyler Wade have spent time there. It’s true that injuries (and COVID-19) have changed the team’s plans, but if the Yankees want to make the postseason, they have to find a way to field better players night in and night out.