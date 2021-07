Let's have an Update Friday. Send your own new question about your relationship/dating/breakup life to [email protected] or fill out the form. I'm reading this weekend. I wrote you the letter titled "A Question About (Almost) In-Laws." I'm a little embarrassed to admit that you saying "I think it's time to get help from a counselor" was the push I needed to find help. In truth, I let myself become isolated due to the pandemic and allergy season, and was burnt out from working two part-time jobs in addition to a full-time job. I've joined a support group and have met with a counselor twice, and they've really helped me find some clarity in how I was feeling. So, thank you.