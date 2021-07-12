Cancel
Schlossnagle gives update after asking for prayers for children's eye surgeries

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schossnagle has already made a splash in Aggieland. After being hired away from TCU a little over a month, he has put together a very well-respected staff of assistant coaches. He has also secured the commitments of a number of big-time players from other Division I programs.

