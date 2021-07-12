Schlossnagle gives update after asking for prayers for children's eye surgeries

Texas and Oklahoma's planned move from the Big 12 to the SEC has the potential to stand as one of college sports' most earth-shaking developments of all-time, with the league affiliations of many current Division I schools, the future of several conferences, and the future of the NCAA itself all hanging in the balance as the details develop. Though most of the focus has rested primarily on what happens in football -- college sports' leading revenue-driver by a wide margin -- a downstream impact on all other collegiate sports is nearly certain to be felt. Men's and women's college basketball will be among the impacted, but how much, and in what ways? ESPN's college basketball reporting team of Jeff Borzello, Myron Medcalf and Mechelle Voepel discussed what we know, and what the game's stakeholders will be watching most closely in the coming weeks, months and years: