Giving blood

Jill Sproveri, of Corry, was donor number 115 at an American Red Cross blood drive on July 8 at First United Methodist Church, 650 Worth St., Corry. Sproveri said she has given blood for several decades. According to Kim Michael, account manager for the Red Cross in northwestern PA, 45 units of blood were collected, which could potentially help save 135 lives. Interested donors can download the Red Cross Blood Donor app and follow their blood's journey to learn about the person they helped. Michael also noted that the need for blood is urgent during the summertime season. Upcoming blood drives at First UMC in Corry are Sept. 2, Nov. 4; and Jan. 6, March 3 and May 5, 2022.