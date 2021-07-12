Police beat
Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.www.thecorryjournal.com
Comments / 0