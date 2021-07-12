Cancel
Share Price Information for Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.)

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Foxtons launches £3m share buyback programme

As announced in the interim results published yesterday, the board of Foxtons Group plc has confirmed the launch of a £3m share buyback in line with the company’s policy of returning excess cash to shareholders. The proposed share buyback will be funded from accumulated cash resources. The company has appointed...
London midday: Travel & leisure, mining stocks pace the decline

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the red by midday on Friday, having taken their cue from a weak session in Asia, with miners and travel shares under the cosh. The FTSE 100 was down 0.9% at 7,014.78. AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: "It's looking...
IN BRIEF: Cineworld secures USD200 million in incremental loans

Cineworld Group PLC - Brentford, UK-based movie theatre operator - Secures USD200 million of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from group of existing lenders. Also secures covenant amendments, including reduction on minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limits on use of cash. Cineworld says this further liquidity, in addition to the US CARES Act refund of USD203 million and a USD213 million convertible bond raised in March, will provide group with "financial and operational flexibility".
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED July 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 150,000 Euro shares in July 2021.
Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 30 July 2021, it purchased 24,960 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 247.02 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
Genesis Regulatory News (GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the 'Company') In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 30 July 2021 the Company's issued share capital consists of 121,466,754 Participating Preference shares of...
Transaction in Own Shares

The Sage Group plc. ("Sage" or the "Group") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 ⁴/₇₇ pence each (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. This is pursuant to the share buyback programme announced on 4 March 2021 which is expected to end no later than 4 September 2021.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ld

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 30th July 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 217,157,952 Ordinary shares of no par value, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, as...
London open: Stocks rise amid earnings avalanche; Lloyds, Shell rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Thursday as investors waded through an avalanche of earnings, with well-received results from the likes of Rentokil, Shell and Lloyds helping to underpin the mood. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,047.85. Market participants were mulling...
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Doc re. Form 10-Q

Publication of Form 10-Q for Wells Fargo & Company. On 28 July 2021, Wells Fargo & Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Form 10-Q containing its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. Copies of this document can be downloaded via the following...
Standard Chartered and Northern Trust cryptocustody JV wins FCA approval

Zodia Custody, a digital asset joint venture operation between Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority and is now providing commercial services to clients as a cryptoasset business. Zodia Custody is one of nine cryptoasset businesses granted FCA registration under the UK’s Money...
Final Announcement Released

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 29 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.
London close: FTSE finishes higher after tsunami of earnings

(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished in the green on Thursday as investors waded through an avalanche of earnings, with well-received results from Anglo American, Rentokil and Shell helping to underpin the mood. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.88% at 7,078.42, and the FTSE 250 was 0.19% higher...
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 115,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 968.87 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Plus500 — On Track to Be Leading Global CFD Provider

Plus500 is an international fintech firm that specializes in online trading services, specifically contracts for difference (CFDs). Plus500 offers CFDs in over 2,500 financial instruments including shares, forex, cryptocurrency, and more. Plus500 is renowned as the first broker to introduce Bitcoin CFD. Plus500’s vision is to be the number one...
IN BRIEF: Big Technologies shares surge nearly 50% on AIM debut

Big Technologies PLC - UK-based remote people monitoring technology company - Begins trading on London's AIM market on Wednesday. At placing price of 200 pence, firm raised gross proceeds in excess of GBP200 million and had market capitalisation on admission of GBP577 million. Zeus Capital acted as nominated adviser and sole broker on the placing and IPO. "This is a significant step in our growth journey and a special moment for all our staff, customers and stakeholders, to whom I am grateful for their hard work, loyalty and ongoing support. We are proud to be providing another strong example of the UK's continued inventiveness in incubating global technology success stories and excited to begin our life as a public company," says Found & Chief Executive Sara Murray.
London close: Stocks firmer on travel news as investors await Fed

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in positive territory on Wednesday, with travel shares higher, but gains were muted as investors closed their pocketbooks ahead of the latest policy announcement from the US Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.29% at 7,016.63, and the FTSE 250 was...

