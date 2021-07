(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Capita PLC - London-headquartered outsourcer - Completes sale of Axelos Ltd, its joint venture with the UK government, to PeopleCert International Ltd. Deal values Axelos at GBP380.0 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Capita owns 51% of the business, and will receive proceeds of GBP172.5 million from the sale plus an GBP11.1 million dividend, for a total of GBP183.6 million. The UK government, which owns the remaining 49% of Axelos, also will sell its stake.