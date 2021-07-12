2022 Ford Maverick Bucks Trend, Will Offer Windshield Wiper De-Icer
In recent months, quite a few automotive models have lost numerous features and/or suffered from major production and supply chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. One feature quickly disappearing from a number of Ford vehicles lately is the windshield wiper de-icer, which is designed to prevent the vehicle’s wipers from freezing to the windshield. However, Ford Authority has learned that the 2022 Ford Maverick will buck this trend and continue to offer the feature.fordauthority.com
