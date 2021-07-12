Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Ford Maverick Bucks Trend, Will Offer Windshield Wiper De-Icer

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, quite a few automotive models have lost numerous features and/or suffered from major production and supply chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. One feature quickly disappearing from a number of Ford vehicles lately is the windshield wiper de-icer, which is designed to prevent the vehicle’s wipers from freezing to the windshield. However, Ford Authority has learned that the 2022 Ford Maverick will buck this trend and continue to offer the feature.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Maverick#Bucks#Icer#Wipers#Ford Authority#Fordpass#Ford Super Duty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsTop Speed

What If Ford Slapped The Thunderbird Name On A Mid-Engined Competitor to the Chevy C8 Corvette?

Ford might be cooking up a new mid-engined car, and that means the C8 Corvette could be in danger. Ford versus Chevrolet is one of the most epic automotive rivalries we’ve come to witness. You’re probably familiar with the Mustang vs Camaro, or F-Series vs Silverado rivalries, but now an even older Ford vs Chevy rivalry could be resurrected. The mid-engine C8 Corvette is currently GM’s pride and joy and Ford doesn’t have anything to compete against it. At least not at this price range, as the Ford GT is way more expensive and produced in much lower numbers. However, it seems this might change very soon, as the Blue Oval was spotted testing a C8 on their home turf, in Dearborn.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Yes, This Is Really the Ford Bronco’s Front License Plate Mount

It looks like it's trying to spit it out. Front license plates are a tough detail to accommodate in any vehicle design, especially one as rigidly retro as the regal 2021 Ford Bronco. In retrospect, it should have been obvious why Ford didn't show off prototypes with plates installed, because if it had, we would've realized its awful location.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Chevy’s New Ford Maverick–Style Small Truck Isn’t for Us

The 2022 Ford Maverick made quite a, ahem, splash when it debuted. Handsome and well thought-out, its base powertrain is a fuel-sipping hybrid, making it not only the cheapest truck that will be sold in America, but also the cheapest hybrid anything. If the positive response and flood of reservations are a sign, it'll do well for the company. Which invites the question: Will any of Ford's competitors step up and offer a compact rival to the Maverick? GM is indeed developing a compact, front-drive-based, four-door pickup called the Chevrolet Montana. But by all indications, it won't be sold here.
Carsarcamax.com

Roadshow: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is ready to hit the dirt

The Ford Ranger midsize pickup is great, but as someone who likes to really get off the beaten path, I've been disappointed by the truck's FX4 off-road trim. Sure, this package adds a rear differential locker and skid plates, but it just can't stand up to trucks like the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro in terms of off-road geometry.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Is Cheaper Than 2011 Ford Ranger Was 10 Years Ago

When the 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed last month, it was a true revelation in several areas. First was its impressively low starting MSRP of $19,995 – which Ford Authority was the first to exclusively report way back in February. Second was the base (hybrid) model’s estimated fuel economy of 40 miles-per-gallon in the city. In fact, the Maverick’s bargain-basement price is so low that it compares favorably even with economy cars like the Honda Civic, though it can be optioned well into the $30k range as well.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Maverick Product Guide For Dealers Leaked Online

Oftentimes, automakers will debut a new vehicle but keep details like features, options, and pricing under wraps for weeks or months after. With the Ford Maverick, we were given pretty much everything right off the bat with a Maverick configurator filled with equipment and costs. Now, we have a bit more info on the forthcoming tiny truck thanks to a product guide recently posted to the forums at Maverick Truck Club.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Spotted Testing With Trailer In Tow

When the 2022 Ford Maverick arrives at dealerships later this year, it will be an alluring option for truck shoppers in need of an affordable pickup that won’t break the bank or take up an entire parking spot. And while it won’t boast the towing capabilities of its larger, more expensive brethren, there are no doubt many future Maverick owners that intend to pull something with the compact pickup, which is why we weren’t too surprised when our spy photographers presented us with photos of the compact truck undergoing testing by towing a trailer.
CarsCarscoops

Ford Maverick With 2.0-Liter Ecoboost Filmed Up Close Returning 26.6 MPG

The Ford Maverick isn’t just intriguing due to its compact size and starting price but also due to the fact that it is sold as standard with a hybrid powertrain as well as a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine. Ford proudly boasts that the hybrid model is the market’s most fuel-efficient truck...
CarsThe Car Connection

5 things to know about the 2022 Ford Maverick

The 2022 Ford Maverick small pickup truck made its first public appearance at the Chicago Auto Show last week. The Maverick appeared to confirm its bona fides as a small pickup truck, and not just a compact crossover with a bed or a puny pickup from the 1980s and ’90s.
Carstecheblog.com

This Isn’t a 1969 Ford Mustang, Just a Heavily Modified 2009 Hyundai Accent

At first glance, this vehicle looks like a real 1969 Ford Mustang, but upon closer inspection, you still may not realize it’s just a heavily modified 2009 Hyundai Accent. Since the latter isn’t the same size as the original muscle car, the proportions are slightly off, especially its width, but we’re certain that this will fool most non automobile enthusiasts on the road. Unfortunately, it probably doesn’t have a Windsor V8 engine. Read more for a short video and additional pictures.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Expedition To Gain Optional Red-Painted Brake Calipers

Red-painted brake calipers have long been a hallmark feature on performance vehicles. Now, they’ll also be offered as an option on the 2022 Ford Expedition, sources familiar with the forthcoming refreshed SUV have told Ford Authority. This will be the very first time red-painted brake calipers have been available on the Ford Expedition, though Brembo brakes with red calipers are already available (along with a variety of performance upgrades, through Chevrolet Performance) on the model’s chief rivals – the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2021 Chevy Suburban.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Trounces Biggest Rival In One Key Area

The small(ish) pickup truck is back. A segment written off by automakers not so long ago is seeing something of a resurgence thanks to the debuts of the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Neither has traditional body-on-frame construction but it's also not necessary. Both offer highly capable all-wheel drive systems and driving modes that'll meet owners' needs.
Carstorquenews.com

New Ford Maverick First Impressions From a Picky Small Truck Fan

Having seen the new Ford Maverick this week, this fan and former owner of a small truck came away with some strong emotions around the new truck. The new Ford Maverick is going to be a huge success for Ford. There exists a market for unit-body small trucks in America. Such trucks will appeal to almost every major sales segment. New college grads, parents buying trucks for high school kids, commuters who like trucks and need a low cost of ownership and low cost per mile. Retired folks who like to have a runabout perfect for weekend hobbies. Landscaping and other trades who need trucks for estimators and foremen to use that can still carry tools amd materials in a pinch. We can keep going.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Edge Makes Consumer Reports’ 10 Best SUVs List

The Ford Edge has proven to be quite a popular vehicle at Consumer Reports in recent months as the crossover has routinely racked up accolades from the research organization. The 2018 Edge made the cut as one of CR‘s most reliable mid-size crossovers, while the 2014-2015 Edge was named one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers. The recently refreshed 2021 Ford Edge was also recently named one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, as well as one of the best mid-size crossovers with standard safety features for under $35k. Now, the 2021 Ford Edge has earned yet another distinction from Consumer Reports, making its list of the 10 best SUVs on sale today.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Rare Canadian-Built 1948 Ford F47 For Sale: Video

The year 1948 marked the beginning of a legend, as that’s when Ford introduced the first F-Series light duty trucks. Known as the Ford F1, Ford referred to the trucks as “Bonus Built”. The same truck, when constructed in one of the sixteen Canadian F-Series factories, was known as the Ford F47.
Carsfordauthority.com

Here’s The 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Package Graphics Up Close

The 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed last month, and Ford Authority has since reported all of the fine details regarding The Blue Oval’s new compact pickup. One thing that hasn’t been discussed in too much detail, however, is the Ford Maverick First Edition. Ford has thus far only provided images of XLT and Lariat trims, but not this top-of-the-line option package. However, Ford Authority was able to capture some up-close images of the Ford Maverick First Edition graphics at the Chicago Auto Show, where we also got a detailed look at the 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Stealth Package.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Spotted With Additional Black Trim Pieces

While the 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed weeks ago, Ford Authority spies are still spotting prototypes out testing with everything from bed caps to window air deflectors, and one pickup testing out its towing prowess. However, the same 2022 Ford Maverick prototype wearing those window air deflectors – a $120 dealer-installed option – is also sporting a host of additional black trim pieces worth discussing.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Check Out The Ford Maverick In The Metal

With Detroit becoming an outdoor event in September and New York rescheduled for August, the 2021 Chicago Auto Show marks the long-awaited return of US auto shows after all three were canceled last year due to the pandemic. One of the star cars at this year's event was the auto...

Comments / 0

Community Policy