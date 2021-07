If you need to fuel up, it may be wise to avoid one particular gas station in Onondaga right now. Cars have had thousands in damage caused by the gas they've pumped. Two fears many drivers have regarding the fuel in their car are running out of gas and pumping bad gas into your car. Running out can certainly leave you stranded, and in certain parts of Central New York, you could even be stranded without a cell signal. Pumping bad gasoline into your car's tank could end up being even worse than that, as now you're stranded and will need a tow. Along with having to open up your wallet.