Tampa, FL

AdventHealth Launches Teen-Focused Food Is Health® Initiative, Teach Healthy Habits And Reduce Food Insecurity

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – AdventHealth Foundation West Florida and AdventHealth Carrollwood have partnered with the Hispanic Services Council and The Skills Center, a sports-based youth development organization, to pilot a youth version of the health system’s Food is Health® program at Armature Works and The City of Tampa’s Parks & Recreation.

The AdventHealth Food is Health® program increases access to health education and fresh, healthy foods to improve the overall health of local communities.

Statistics show 29% of children, under 18, in the Carrollwood community are living in poverty and the goal of the Food is Health® initiative is to provide teens and their families with resources for happier, healthier lives.

“We are committed to caring for all who need us whether they’re in our care in an AdventHealth hospital or out in the community,” said Kimberly Williams, Director of Community Benefit, AdventHealth West Florida Division. “It’s so important that we meet communities where they are to make it easy for families to access resources to improve their quality of life and provide a path to healthy outcomes.”

Twenty-five students from The Skills Center will participate in nutrition classes that incorporate Share Our Strength’s Cooking Matters™ at Home lessons, taught by the Hispanic Services Council, and learn hands-on cooking techniques to prepare healthy meals using fresh produce.

Students will also receive free vouchers to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables onsite to prepare nutritious meals at home with their families.

“We welcome the partnership with AdventHealth’s Food is Health® program.” said Chris Ward, Director of Programs at The Skills Center. “This provides a healthy food perspective for our girls which leads to them making better choices.”

The Skills Center’s programming is focused on expanding youth participation in sports and encourage regular physical activity and healthy eating habits among middle school minority girls.

Through the partnership with AdventHealth and the Hispanic Services Council, students will have resources and additional tools to continue healthier habits. The nutrition sessions will alternate between the Armature Works demonstration kitchen and The City of Tampa Parks & Recreation at Julian B. Lane Park.

