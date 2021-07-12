Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SigmaSense reveals another PCAP touch industry first at CAR.HMI

Laredo Morning Times
 17 days ago

SigmaDrive adds touch identification for driver and passenger to touch controller features. SigmaSense, the global leader in touch sensing performance, announces their latest high speed sensor fusion touch controller technology at CAR.HMI in Detroit, MI this week. This industry first is the ability to determine if touch interaction is initiated from the driver or the passenger. This capability increases automotive safety, lowers the cost and complexity of cockpit electronics while improving the infotainment design mechanics. SigmaSense will also discuss another industry first, sensor fusion, which is the ability to share channels between multiple touch sensors using only a single controller as well as touch sensitivity that enables high hover interaction with the display. In addition, SigmaDrive touch response is much faster than today’s touch screens, delivering smoother and more reliable operation, even with gloves or through liquids on the display. Delivering a new level of HMI reliability, programmability, and predictability is critical to automotive OEMs planning to deploy touch interactions that define their HMI, their unique brand. This groundbreaking technology allows the auto industry to develop next-level interactive touch solutions for dashboards that can be applied to full-width dashboards using complex glass shapes or flexible polymers.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmi#Pcap#Car Hmi#Adc#Automotive#Sigmavision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
Technologygeneralaviationnews.com

LogTen introduces industry first: Pilot Logbook Widgets

Coradine Aviation has released the second major update of 2021 for LogTen, a pilot logbook for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This release includes an industry first: LogTen Widgets, according to company officials. Pilots can now monitor vital information directly from their home screens on iOS devices. Upcoming flights, currencies, limits,...
Technologygsmarena.com

Another Motorola Edge 20 ‘Fusion’ tier revealed in latest leak

In an exclusive report from Deal N Tech, it’s been discovered there will be a total of four Motorola Edge 20 variants. The report reveals leaked banner graphics containing the official marketing names of the Edge 20 lineup. In addition to the previously leaked Edge 20 lineup, which included three...
Video GamesIGN

Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Reveals Technical Preview Details

343 Industries has revealed some details about its forthcoming Technical Preview, and while the studio isn't ready to pick an exact date, it has revealed that a "bot-focused technical preview" could happen as early as next weekend. This news comes by way of the latest Halo Infinite Inside Infinite blog...
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Efabless & OpenROAD Advance Commercial Open Source Chip Design

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 29, 2021 -- Efabless and the OpenROAD project are excited to announce combining their efforts to work closer together to advance and democratize chip design. Moving forward OpenROAD will adopt Efabless’ OpenLane as the flow of record for the OpenROAD program. This will provide users of OpenROAD a more robust flow as well as additional point tools which add value to the base OpenROAD application. Importantly, the unifying of the offerings under the OpenROAD organization will provide a single point of focus for open source development, bringing more clarity and concentration of effort to advance open source design. OpenROAD and Efabless will continue working closely together.
Technologyaithority.com

Everactive Selects Diakopto’s ParagonX Platform for Batteryless, Wireless IoT Integrated Circuits

Diakopto announced that Everactive, a technology company that sells category-defining batteryless, wireless Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has selected ParagonX to accelerate and optimize the development of their ultra-low power wireless sensors. Founded on ground-breaking ultra-low power circuit technology, Everactive develops wireless sensors that require minuscule amounts of power to...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Canvas integrates 3D models to streamline documentation

Canvas GFX has launched Canvas Envision, a new platform that enables easy integration of 3D models into documentation workflows. This promises to simplify the creation of bills of materials, technical documents, and manuals for physical products to ensure they keep pace with product design updates. The company has long been...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best UI design tools 2021

The best UI design tools are worth their weight in gold right now. Whether you're creating a basic wireframe or a fully functional prototype, these tools will help you do so faster and more efficiently, by removing the need to reinvent the wheel, time after time. The question, though, of...
ElectronicsThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Thermal Mass Flow Meter Is a First in the Industry

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of custom and standard gas flow sensors, gas...
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Handling Omnidirectional 3D Vision Data in Mobile Robots

Q&A with Rajat Aggarwal, CEO & Co-Founder | DreamVu. Tell us about yourself and DreamVu. After completing my MS at IIIT Hyderabad, India in 2017 with a specialization in computer vision and computational photography, I co-founded and am now the CEO of DreamVu Inc. At DreamVu, we are the leaders in omnidirectional 3D vision -- because of our focus and our unique ability to combine innovative optics with the best computer vision software to create the largest field-of-view stereo depth camera-based solutions. We have been focusing on autonomous robotics for the warehouse, logistics, retail, and service sectors as our primary target market.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Filo Yachts reveals first three superyacht concepts

Fledgling Italian builder Filo Yacht has revealed its first three yacht concepts – the Suerte70, Bullet80 and Elektra90. Designed by DYD Yacht Design, the three models were teased at the Venice Yacht Show in June. Suerte70. Described as the “ideal model for sports enthusiasts”, the high performance 21.3m Suerte70 will...
Softwaresme.org

Siemens Extends Xcelerator Portfolio

Siemens Digital Industries Software announces the release of NX Automation Designer software and NX Industrial Electrical Design software, a new suite of solutions that provide a central design application for industrial electrical and automation design. These new tools can help manufacturers of production systems to manage design complexity, shorten development lifecycles and increase the quality of their designs. Direct integration with Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management (PLM) and the entire NX design software portfolio provides a unified multidisciplinary design environment for production systems engineering.
Computersarxiv.org

Accelerating advection for atmospheric modelling on Xilinx and Intel FPGAs

Reconfigurable architectures, such as FPGAs, enable the execution of code at the electronics level, avoiding the assumptions imposed by the general purpose black-box micro-architectures of CPUs and GPUs. Such tailored execution can result in increased performance and power efficiency, and as the HPC community moves towards exascale an important question is the role such hardware technologies can play in future supercomputers.
ElectronicsZDNet

Brydge Air Max Plus keyboard first take: Multi-touch trackpad and protective case for work on the go

I just recently picked up a new M1 Apple iPad Pro and immediately started looking for keyboards to help me get work done on my daily train commute, on the airplane, and around the office. Brydge just launched the Brydge Air Max Plus keyboard that is now shipping and I've had one for the last couple of days. I'll be putting this new keyboard through its paces over the next couple of weeks when I will update this first take to an in-depth review.
Softwaregithub.blog

15+ new code scanning integrations with open source security tools

Last year, we released code scanning, a vulnerability detection feature in GitHub Advanced Security that’s also free on GitHub.com for public repositories. With code scanning, you can use GitHub CodeQL for static analysis, or you can choose from one of the many third-party integrations available in the GitHub Marketplace to execute security scans in your continuous integration pipeline and surface the results directly in GitHub. Today, we’re happy to announce more than 15 new integrations with open source security tools that broaden our language coverage to include PHP, Swift, Kotlin, Ruby, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy