Likewise Group PLC - Birmingham-based domestic and commercial floorcoverings distributor - Plans to switch listing to AIM in London from International Stock Exchange in Guernsey, raising GBP10.0 million in the process for the company at an offer price of 25 pence per share. Likewise would have a market capitalisation of GBP48.1 million at the placing price with a 53% free float. Chief Executive Officer Tony Brewer will hold a 15% stake after admission, while Non-Executive Director Andrew Simpson will have 10%. Likewise expects to start trading on AIM on August 18. Its nominated advisor and broker is Zeus Capital Ltd. Likewise says it sees an opportunity to build a business on a national scale by sourcing from multiple manufacturers.