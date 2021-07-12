2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Used To Set New UK Record For EV Energy Use
One of the biggest challenges automakers like Ford face as each work to convert to electric power is convincing the world that EVs are viable for long-distance driving. Range anxiety is very real, as is a general lack of infrastructure in terms of EV charging stations, at least compared to the number of gas stations already in place. Thus, a new EV energy use record set by a trio of drivers in a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E recently should help change at least a few minds in that regard.fordauthority.com
