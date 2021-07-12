Carla Gugino Reveals All On Her New Film, Her Eclectic Career, And More - Exclusive Interview

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.