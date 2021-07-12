Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Looper

Carla Gugino Reveals All On Her New Film, Her Eclectic Career, And More - Exclusive Interview

By Don Kaye
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the new film "Gunpowder Milkshake," Karen Gillan and Lena Headey play Sam and Scarlet, mother-daughter assassins employed by a vast criminal organization called the Firm. When a job goes south and Sam must protect an 8-year-old girl caught in a crime war, she and Scarlet turn to the Librarians, three ex-assassins who provide weapons for the Firm from the façade of a library. The formidable trio — Madeline (Carla Gugino), Anna May (Angela Bassett), and Florence (Michelle Yeoh) — join the battle alongside Sam and Scarlet to save an innocent child and make a long-overdue stand against the Firm.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Celebrities#Chicago Hope#Netflix
Related
ComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Carla Gugino on Joining Netflix's Impressive Action Ensemble

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.
Posted by
Daily Mail

'I now am bionic': Carla Gugino says she looked like Robocop after breaking her wrist

Carla Gugino opened up about suffering a broken wrist in the Dominican Republic while making the film Leopard Skin earlier on in the year. 'I went on this amazing hike and I was coming down a hill and I broke my wrist really badly,' the 49-year-old actress told Variety Monday. 'I broke all the bones all the way across and then had a bunch of complications because I had to have a bonesetter on.'
AOL Moviefone

Karen Gillen, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino Talk About Their Work on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

The stars of the over-the-top action movie talk about learning new stunts and bonding with each other on set. In the new Netflix movie ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Karen Gillen (‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Jumanji’) stars as Sam, a contract killer that has been betrayed by the very syndicate she works for. Searching for refuge with a young witness, played Chloe Coleman (‘My Spy’), that she refuses to kill, Sam finds support in the form of a trio of librarians that curate a bit more than just books, and may know where Sam’s mother has disappeared to.
SFGate

Carla Gugino on 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and the 20th Anniversary of 'Spy Kids'

Carla Gugino may have done a lot of action work in two of her latest projects — the series “Jett” (now on HBO Max) and the Netflix movie “Gunpowder Milkshake” — but she’s happy to report that she made it through both productions uninjured. But a day off from filming the upcoming “Leopard Skin” in the Dominican Republic earlier this year proved catastrophic.
fangirlish.com

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Carla Gugino Talks ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ and Working with Badass Women

If you’re a fan of Netflix then you probably know Carla Gugino from such shows as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. She killed it then, making these unique characters her own, and she’s now killed it in her all new movie Gunpowder Milkshake, starring herself, Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and so many other talent actors.
Moviesmilwaukeesun.com

Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' gets 2022 release

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): There is bad news for fans anticipating the release of 'Blonde', which is Netflix's fictionalized telling of Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana de Armas, as the streamer has now slated the film for a 2022 release. According to Variety, 'Blonde', which is being directed by...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix acquires David Leitch’s Will Smith action thriller Fast & Loose

Netflix really have an itch for the star-studded action thriller, and they’ve just scratched it again by adding to a browsing menu that will contain Red Notice, Extraction, and The Old Guard by acquiring the David Leitch directed Will Smith vehicle Fast & Loose. According to Deadline the streaming giants...
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – M. Night Shyamalan dishes on Old and teases new films

EJ Moreno speaks to iconic director M. Night Shyamalan about his new film Old…. Sitting down with M. Night Shyamalan is an honor for any genre fan. The man has crafted some of the most intriguing and polarizing films for decades now and seems like he won’t be slowing down anytime soon. With Old, he’s back with another genre-bending psychodrama that Shyamalan shot during the pandemic.
MoviesDecider

Shimmering Neon Lights: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake,’ ‘Jolt,’ And The Daughters of ‘John Wick’

It’s pretty likely that even without the streaming content rush, the John Wick series would have spawned a number of imitators. The three Wick films’ upward trajectory from minor genre hit to summer-movie event has increased demand enough to result in credible imitators like Atomic Blonde (John Wick as a lady spy in 1989) and Nobody (John Wick as a put-upon suburban dad). But streaming services have turned neon-accented, lone-badass-in-a-stylized world action pictures into something resembling a glut, especially when it comes to female-fronted variations. In July alone, Netflix has put out the Karen Gillan shoot-em-up Gunpowder Milkshake while Amazon debuted the Kate Beckinsale punch-em-up Jolt. This fall will bring Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix’s Kate; even a barely-released curiosity like Ava, a poorly reviewed Jessica Chastain vehicle from last year that’s like Wick redone as a family soap, has climbed the Netflix charts this year. Surely Milla Jovovich will get one of these going soon.
MoviesPosted by
WGN TV

Connie Britton discusses her new film ‘Joe Bell’

The new movie, “Joe Bell” is the true story of a blue collar father who pays tribute to his bullied, gay teenage son by taking off on a cross country walk across America. He hopes to bring awareness to the real life costs of tormenting kids who are different from others.
nerdly.co.uk

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review

Stars: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Chloe Coleman, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti | Written by Navot Papushado, Ehud Lavski | Directed by Navot Papushado. Gunpowder Milkshake tells the story of Sam (Karen Gillan), who was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.”. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Gateway Trailer Traps Olivia Munn in a Drug War with Frank Grillo & Shea Whigham

Lionsgate has just released a first look at the new Michele Civetta crime thriller hitting theaters this summer. Watch Parker (Shea Whigham) in The Gateway as he tries to help a family escape a father recently released from prison, ready to create a new up-start using his stash hidden before he went to prison. Can Parker help this troubled family in time?
MoviesCollider

Sebastian Stan to Star in Apple’s ‘Sharper’ Alongside Julianne Moore

Apple has announced that Sebastian Stan has joined the cast of Sharper, the highly anticipated Apple Original feature film from A24, with writers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Stan will star alongside Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore, who is also an executive producer on the thriller. Sharper follows a con artist,...
heyuguys.com

Sean Penn stars in new trailer for ‘Flag Day’

MGM has launched a new trailer for the Sean Penn movie ‘Flag Day.’. Based on a true story, the film follows a young woman who idolised her father growing up a dad who was also the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. The intimate family portrait shows how she struggles...
Movies411mania.com

Rachel Thweatt On Her New Film House of Quarantine, Approaching Her Character

Rachel Thweatt is an actor who, according to imdb, has acted in both short films and in feature films so far in her career. Thweatt has appeared in the short film Klepto and the feature film The Rise of Sir Longbottom. Thweatt’s latest feature film is the thriller House of Quarantine, which is available on all major Video On Demand platforms as well as DVD and Blu-ray. In this interview, Thweatt talks with this writer about making House of Quarantine, her character Macy, working with the director and cast, and more.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Wentworth Miller, Steven Spielberg, Geena Davis and More!

WENTWORTH MILLER SHARES AUTISM DIAGNOSIS: Prison Break alum Wentworth Miller is sharing his autism diagnosis. He revealed on Instagram: “Like everyone, life in quarantine took things from me. But in the quiet/isolation, I found unexpected gifts. This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis.” Miller called his autism diagnosis a “gift,” and thanked those who supported him throughout his journey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy