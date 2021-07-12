Final Announcement Released

Cancel
This is the end of day message for the RNS system Monday 12 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

www.lse.co.uk

Publication of a Prospectus

FOSSE MASTER ISSUER PLC(a public company incorporated with limited liability in England and Waleswith registered number 05925693)(the "Company") NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that certain legal and regulatory updates and amendments have been made to the prospectus relating to the Residential Mortgage-Backed Note Issuance Programme of the Company (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus is dated 29 July 2021 and has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing by clicking on or pasting the following URL:
EconomyShareCast

Changes in the Organizational Structure

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A (BBVA), has published the following significant event related to:. To view the full document, please click on the link below or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Annual Financial Report

Quadgas Finance Plc (the "Company") Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view...
StocksLife Style Extra

IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 5,088,482 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Notice of Results

("Amigo" or the "Company") Amigo Holdings PLC (LSE: AMGO), a leading provider of guarantor loans in the UK, provides an update on correspondence received today from the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') in relation to Amigo's plans to seek approval for a new Scheme of Arrangement to deal with current and potential redress creditors (the 'Scheme'). The letter raised some issues which could impact on forward looking statements contained within the annual report covering the results for the year ended 31 March 2021. As a consequence, the Company announces that the release of the annual results for the year ended 31 March 2021 will now not take place, as planned, on 29 July 2021.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in own shares

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LONDON, 29 July 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE:ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of a buyback programme announced on 22 March 2021.
Softwareaithority.com

Orbweaver Announces Major Release of Its DataHub Platform

Data integration product processing upgraded for faster, more reliable data exchange. Orbweaver Sourcing LLC, a data integration and automation company focusing on the electronics industry, announced the release of its next-generation DataHub platform. The data integration tool that connects Orbweaver’s clients to their customers, suppliers, and data providers now boasts significant improvements in speed, reliability, and auditability.
StocksShareCast

Exercise of Options

Gresham Technologies plc (LSE: "GHT", "Gresham" or the "Group"), announces that it has issued, conditional on admission, 38,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), pursuant to an exercise of share options by a certain employee. Application will be made for the admission to trading of...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Likewise raises GBP10.0 million in share placing

Likewise Group PLC - UK floor coverings distributor - Raises GBP10.0 million through placing of 40.0 million new shares, representing around 26% of existing share capital. Shares were placed at price of 25 pence each, a discount of around 4% to last closing price. Funds to be used for capital investments into additional distribution and logistics centres to facilitate organic growth, additional working capital, deferred consideration for Heatseam buy, and to part fund potential future acquisitions.
Economydecrypt.co

UK Crypto Crackdown Reveals ‘Good Actors From Bad’: Bitstamp CEO

Cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom have come under fire from regulators. Image: Shutterstock. While British regulators and banks have been generating wave after wave of anti-crypto headlines lately, their intention may actually be quite the opposite. Instead, the latest crackdown may make the industry healthier, argued Julian Sawyer, CEO of...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Pacypay Receives Electronic Money Institution Approval from UK FCA

a payments service provider, has received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), according to a note from the company. Pacypay is part of Ronghan International and also includes OnerWay to facilitate payments and transfers. Pacypay provides solutions for Alipay...
Businessthepaypers.com

Cryptoasset company Zodia receives FCA registration

SC Ventures, the ventures and innovation arm of Standard Chartered, and asset servicing provider Northern Trust have announced that Zodia Custody is now registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The registration means that Zodia Custody is now providing commercial services to clients as a cryptoasset business. Zodia Custody, a...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Dialog Semiconductor plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Wizz Air and Mitie face pressure over director pay

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Wizz Air Holdings PLC - Budapest-based central and eastern Europe-focused budget airline - Over 33% of shareholders vote against director remuneration policy at annual general meeting, and over 32% vote against Value Creation Plan. "In advance of the 2021 AGM, the board, through the Remuneration Committee, engaged extensively with shareholders to discuss our approach to remuneration and to seek feedback on our proposals. This process led to a number of material changes to the proposals which were put forward at the AGM," company says. Adds: "The board understands the issues raised by certain shareholders but is wholly satisfied that the adoption of the Value Creation Plan, the new Remuneration Policy and the Wizz Air Omnibus Plan, all of which are designed to generate superior returns based on the achievement of market leading targets, are in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders."
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Southern Energy seeks AIM dual listing to complement TSX

Southern Energy Corp - North American gas-weighted producer focused on growth - Plans to seek dual listing on London Stock Exchange's AIM market in addition to existing listing on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange. AIM admission to occur on August 10. No capital to be raised on admission, and to have market capitalisation of GBP18.9 million on AIM entry. "We are delighted to be listing on AIM, ahead of an unparalleled period of growth potential and accompanying news flow for Southern Energy. With both organic and inorganic opportunities to create shareholder value, an aligned board and unique operational capability, we see now as a key time for our company," says President Ian Atkinson.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Likewise floorcoverings moves to AIM at GBP48 million value

Likewise Group PLC - Birmingham-based domestic and commercial floorcoverings distributor - Plans to switch listing to AIM in London from International Stock Exchange in Guernsey, raising GBP10.0 million in the process for the company at an offer price of 25 pence per share. Likewise would have a market capitalisation of GBP48.1 million at the placing price with a 53% free float. Chief Executive Officer Tony Brewer will hold a 15% stake after admission, while Non-Executive Director Andrew Simpson will have 10%. Likewise expects to start trading on AIM on August 18. Its nominated advisor and broker is Zeus Capital Ltd. Likewise says it sees an opportunity to build a business on a national scale by sourcing from multiple manufacturers.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 115,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 968.87 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2021

PARIS – July 29, 2021 - Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2021 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K. This document may be found on the company’s corporate website: www.sanofi.com and downloaded from the “Investors” page, under the heading “Regulated Information in France”.

