Final Announcement Released

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Wizz Air Holdings PLC - Budapest-based central and eastern Europe-focused budget airline - Over 33% of shareholders vote against director remuneration policy at annual general meeting, and over 32% vote against Value Creation Plan. "In advance of the 2021 AGM, the board, through the Remuneration Committee, engaged extensively with shareholders to discuss our approach to remuneration and to seek feedback on our proposals. This process led to a number of material changes to the proposals which were put forward at the AGM," company says. Adds: "The board understands the issues raised by certain shareholders but is wholly satisfied that the adoption of the Value Creation Plan, the new Remuneration Policy and the Wizz Air Omnibus Plan, all of which are designed to generate superior returns based on the achievement of market leading targets, are in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders."