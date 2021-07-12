Where Is Joe Wexler From My 600-Lb Life Now?

Breakfast isn't just an opportunity to replenish your energy, it's also a chance to set the right tone for your day from a digestive standpoint. So, you might want to give a little more careful consideration to what you load onto your plate. It probably goes without saying that certain breakfast foods aren't ideal if you're trying to avoid bloating (like dairy products and pastries), but you may not know is that prioritizing one particular macronutrient can help you maintain a flat belly all day. Even more shocking? It happens to be a carbohydrate. Yes, you can have your carbs and eat them, too—especially in the morning when your body needs to refuel. And that secret ingredient is—drumroll, please—resistant starch.