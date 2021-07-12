Cancel
FDM Group Regulatory News (FDM)

 18 days ago

FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC. FDM Group (Holdings) Plc (the "Company" or "FDM"), a global professional services provider with a focus on Information Technology, announces that on 12 July 2021, Jonathan Young (CIO) acquired 46 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") from FDM's Employee Benefit Trust, pursuant to the FDM Buy-As-You-Earn Plan. As announced on 12 January 2021, Mr Young will be entitled to acquire Matching Shares in respect of this purchase, subject to his retention of the purchased shares and continued employment.

StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 30 July 2021, it purchased 24,960 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 247.02 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED July 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 150,000 Euro shares in July 2021.
BusinessLife Style Extra

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ld

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 30th July 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 217,157,952 Ordinary shares of no par value, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, as...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Prospectus Update

IShares plc has undertaken an update to the iShares plc Prospectus dated 30 July 2021. An electronic copy of the iShares plc Prospectus is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and available to download from the iShares website http://www.ishares.com. Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact:. This...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Begbies Share News (BEG)

IN BRIEF: NQ Minerals warns over going concern status. Begbies Traynor reports results ahead of its original expectations. (Sharecast News) - Corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor said on Tuesday that it had put on a "strong" full-year performance in the twelve months ended 30 April, with the firm's results coming in ahead of original expectations.
Businessinvesting.com

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

By Nishant Kumar LONDON (Reuters) - After watching billions of dollars of investor cash follow "star" managers exiting rivals, some Britain-based fund firms have taken a novel... Close Brothers (LON:CBRO) – Trading UpdateShare Price 1455pMkt Cap £2,198mConflict Disclosure: No HoldingUpdate Banking increased loan book 0.9% in Q1with a stable... Industry.
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 5,088,482 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 115,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 968.87 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Issue of Equity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Company has today allotted 203,313 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme ("DRIS") to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the dividend of 1.75 pence per Ordinary Share paid today.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Doc re. Form 10-Q

Publication of Form 10-Q for Wells Fargo & Company. On 28 July 2021, Wells Fargo & Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Form 10-Q containing its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. Copies of this document can be downloaded via the following...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2021

PARIS – July 29, 2021 - Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2021 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K. This document may be found on the company’s corporate website: www.sanofi.com and downloaded from the “Investors” page, under the heading “Regulated Information in France”.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Annual Financial Report

Quadgas Finance Plc (the "Company") Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 29 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Pacypay Receives Electronic Money Institution Approval from UK FCA

a payments service provider, has received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), according to a note from the company. Pacypay is part of Ronghan International and also includes OnerWay to facilitate payments and transfers. Pacypay provides solutions for Alipay...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Cineworld secures USD200 million in incremental loans

Cineworld Group PLC - Brentford, UK-based movie theatre operator - Secures USD200 million of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from group of existing lenders. Also secures covenant amendments, including reduction on minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limits on use of cash. Cineworld says this further liquidity, in addition to the US CARES Act refund of USD203 million and a USD213 million convertible bond raised in March, will provide group with "financial and operational flexibility".
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: International Public Partnerships wins Beatrice project

International Public Partnerships Ltd - London-based infrastructure investor - Consortium company is involved in reaches financial close for the long-term ownership and operation of the transmission link to the 588 megawatt Beatrice offshore wind farm in Scotland's largest operational offshore wind farm. The consortium includes INPP and Amber Infrastructure Group...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Binance Pulls Futures And Derivatives Offerings From European Market

Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it is winding down its futures and derivatives products offerings across the European region. The shutdown will kick off in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, with users in those countries now unable to open new futures or derivatives products accounts. From an as-yet-unannounced future date, active traders will have 90 days to close their open positions.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Ronghan International authorised as an Electronic Money Institution

Ronghan International has announced its authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. As part of Ronghan International, Pacypay is a payment service provider which offers acquiring and payment solutions for Alipay and WeChat Pay in Europe and Visa Mastercard card payment services for ecommerce merchants. Ronghan International also encompasses Onerway fund collection for Amazon and eBay sellers spanning across China, Honk Kong, Japan, Europe, and the US.

