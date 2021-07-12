FDM Group Regulatory News (FDM)
FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC. FDM Group (Holdings) Plc (the "Company" or "FDM"), a global professional services provider with a focus on Information Technology, announces that on 12 July 2021, Jonathan Young (CIO) acquired 46 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") from FDM's Employee Benefit Trust, pursuant to the FDM Buy-As-You-Earn Plan. As announced on 12 January 2021, Mr Young will be entitled to acquire Matching Shares in respect of this purchase, subject to his retention of the purchased shares and continued employment.www.lse.co.uk
