Zanesville, OH

Cloe “Jean” Hand

Cover picture for the articleCloe “Jean” Hand, 91 passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was born August 9, 1929 in Perry County to the late William G. and Grace Williams Comer. She was a graduate of Somerset High School. She tested hearing and vision for Muskingum County schools, a member of Coburn United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. She loved gardening, flowers and spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad. Jean also played on three golf leagues at Green Valley Golf course with her good friend Edna Booth.

