Rep. Dave Considine: Business tax cut a good idea spoiled by budget committee bill

On June 29 the Wisconsin State Assembly voted on Assembly Bill 117 relating to eliminating the personal property tax. I have been an advocate of repealing the personal property tax since I was elected. The personal property tax is unfair to small businesses. It taxes the tools they own which are necessary to conduct their business, like blow-dryers for a salon, ladders for a roofer, or ovens and mixing tools for restaurants. However, if the state eliminates this tax, it should supply the revenue it takes away from local municipalities. These dollars are what local governments use to repair local roads and supply police, fire and EMT services.