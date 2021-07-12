Legislative leadership speaks on passing of former Governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, LA — Senate President Patrick “Page” Cortez said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must speak on the passing of former Governor Edwin Edwards. He was a trailblazer for the state of Louisiana, serving as a state senator, US congressman and as Louisiana’s longest serving Governor, with 4 terms. His influence was greatly felt especially through his yearning to help minority groups and those less fortunate. His charm and wit along with his political fortitude will certainly be very much a part of his legacy.”