Top Gun: Maverick Behind the Scenes Video is Worth a Look

TVOvermind
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that Top Gun: Maverick is going to be even more intense than the original simply because of the advances in technology and the ability of the crew to come up with ways to film inside the cockpit and outside the aircraft. Director Joe Kosinski managed to sit down and give at least a little bit of insight into what went on and how this movie was made, and to be fair it’s just as impressive now as it was when the idea came up a while back. But hopefully we’ll be seeing the movie any day now since thanks to the delays brought on by the pandemic, nearly all of Hollywood was close to being shut down, and theaters were reeling from the inability to seat as many people as possible. Studios have been delaying the release of several movies on the premise that their movies need to be seen on the big screen to get the full effect, which is easy to agree with but also easy to argue against since the idea of bringing said movies into the homes of so many would likely ensure that it would be watched just as much as it would on the big screen.

