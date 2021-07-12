Pics Capturing Unlikely Yet Beautiful Interspecies Friendships
One of the things that we can learn from the animal world is that no matter how different we are, no matter how different our behavior is, we can still find ways to get along. Interspecies friendships happen all the time in the animal world - for different reasons and in different circumstances, whether it's the classic whacky friendships between cats and dogs or unlikely friendships like a white lion and a Bengal tiger who grew up together.cheezburger.com
