Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Pics Capturing Unlikely Yet Beautiful Interspecies Friendships

By marielru
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the things that we can learn from the animal world is that no matter how different we are, no matter how different our behavior is, we can still find ways to get along. Interspecies friendships happen all the time in the animal world - for different reasons and in different circumstances, whether it's the classic whacky friendships between cats and dogs or unlikely friendships like a white lion and a Bengal tiger who grew up together.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#White Lion#Duck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Why Do Dogs Lick You? 12 Super Cute Reasons

Licking is an instinctive behavior in dogs. However, it can mean a variety of different things. It could be a way for the dog to act affectionate, to learn more about their surroundings, or to communicate with their owner. If you’ve been wondering why do dogs lick you, here are a few potential reasons:
AnimalsNewsweek

German Shepherd Pranked by Man Dressed As Dragon Has Hilarious Reaction

Pranks can be hilarious, but they can also be quite terrifying as a German Shepherd on TikTok recently found out. In a footage shared to the app by user Frankie Forbes, known online as _frankie_forbes, the dog can be seen lying on the kitchen floor relaxing when a man dressed in an inflatable dragon costume rounds the corner.
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
AnimalsNewsweek

Golden Retriever's Menacing Stare Has Internet in Stiches

A woman has shared footage of her two Golden Retrievers in a car, and the difference in their demeanors is hilarious. Shared to TikTok on June 23 by Shelly, known online as Meshally07, the video begins with the camera zooming in on a young-looking dog sat in the front seat of a silver car.
PetsNewsweek

Cat Introduces Her Kitten to Owner's Baby in Adorable Video

Footage of a super cute cat introducing her kitten to an infant child has racked up more than 37 million views on TikTok. In a clip posted to the video sharing platform on July 11 by Pearlsragbolls, the affectionate feline can be seen introducing the young offspring to her owner's baby daughter, Blossom.
AnimalsNewsweek

Duck Thinks 'He's a Dog' in Hilarious Video

If you need cheering up today, look know further than this adorable clip of a duck that thinks he's a dog. In footage shared to TikTok by Myaussietribe, we can see two Australian Shepherds running across a garden. Waddling behind them is a brown duck who finally catches up with...
AnimalsNapa Valley Register

Pic of the Litter: Bubs

Biggest Turn Off Putting on his harness for a walk. Famous feat He walks on a leash, goes for car rides, and eats broccoli!. Often Heard Phrase "Wanna go for a car ride, Bubs?"
Visual ArtPleated-Jeans.com

Kids Don’t Have All Of The Words Yet, So They Get Pretty Creative When Naming Things (40 Pics)

People are tweeting the new funny names their kids give things and now I think we should just let them name everything so we don’t have to. If you’ve ever been around kids, you know they tend to come up with their own version of the English language while they’re trying to think of the right name for something. When these unintentionally amusing moments happen, it’s hard not to laugh.
Petsthefilmstage.com

Andrea Arnold on Capturing Cow, Bovine Beauty, and the Brutality of Nature

After a grueling experience with HBO’s Big Little Lies, Andrea Arnold returns with her first film in five years. Positioned somewhere in the world of documentary, Cow follows the life, death, and daily grind of a pleasant heifer named Luna. The film premiered at Cannes, where Arnold took a moment...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Friendship Bracelet-Making Sets

Launching on National Friendship Day in August, Blingle Bands is a friendship bracelet-making set that was created to help kids celebrate their friendships in style. The set for creating custom accessories is easy to use thanks to a simple "Dip, Dot, Bling" system that simplifies the activity of adding colorful gems to a bracelet. Perfect for crafting solo and making gifts, or collaborating with a pal, the sets include options like the Bestie Pack, the Starter Pod and the Deluxe Studio.
Skin CarePosted by
Tyla

Women Are Sharing Their Manicure Fails And They're Pretty Shocking

Sometimes, a salon trip doesn't always give you the results you want. But these women have been sharing the times when their manicures have ended up pretty shocking. It all started when a Twitter user shared a picture of their not-up-to-scratch manicure with the hopes of some solidarity from the rest of the internet.
PetsClayton News Daily

Terrified Pregnant Pittie Is The Happiest Mom Now | The Dodo Pittie Nation

Pregnant pittie who wouldn't even look at people has the wrinkliest, CUTEST puppies — and becomes a happy puppy herself ❤️. You can keep up with Brie and all of her work with her adorable foster dogs on TikTok: http://thedo.do/breezyndeals. To learn more about Unleashed Pet Rescue, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/unleashedpetrescue.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Family gets surprise reunion with lost dog

(ABC 6 News) - The Fourth of July weekend is tough on our pets. Rochester Animal Control told ABC 6 News that this is always one of their busiest weekends. Dogs run away scared and end up lost. But sometimes there is a happy ending. Leo is a six month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy