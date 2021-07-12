Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Heartbreaking Food Scams That Hit Us Right In The Feels

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all love to make jokes about how chip bags are 75% air, at this point, it's basically a meme on its own and we've come to accept it. Plus, apparently, the air keeps the chips fresher or something. This is all to say that we have become accustomed to this 'food scam,' it doesn't hurt so much whenever we pop open a bag of lays. However, if it's something different, something that we actually had high expectations for, the only way to explain how this makes us feel is 'heartbroken.' And no, that is not being dramatic.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Dot

Woman reports her Doritos Locos Taco missing from DoorDash order, Dasher caught ‘Dorito dust’-handed

A woman’s taco was missing from her DoorDash order, which was no big deal, until “evidence” suggested the taco was eaten by the DoorDasher herself. In a TikTok posted on Saturday, @katelyn8560 shares her DoorDash receipt from Taco Bell. She says when the food arrived at her door the bag was ripped, but she didn’t think much of it because “things happen.”
PetsBBC

Social media pet photos could encourage thefts, police boss warns

Posting photos of pets on social media could make them a target for thieves, a police boss has warned. Dog owners in particular could unwittingly reveal information which puts them at risk, Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison said. Animal thefts have increased during the pandemic as the price...
ReligionHerald-Journal

Sometimes doing the right thing feels awful

When I was a child sitting in Primary lessons at church, I was taught an important concept: If you do what’s right, you will feel good about it. I prided myself on always knowing the right answer in every case study the Primary manuals presented: Should Johnny steal the candy bar? (No.) Should Ellen be friendly to the new girl at school? (Absolutely.)
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is not acceptable’: TikToker accuses adult influencer of ‘pedophile baiting’ by editing her photos to look like a teen

A TikToker accused an adult social media influencer of pedophile baiting in a viral video. The TikToker alleges the influencer edits her explicit content to make herself appear younger than she really is. The TikTok video, posted by @bekahdayyy on June 21, alleges the user—@cosmickitty143 on Instagram—took it “past the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
EntertainmentPosted by
The US Sun

Who is ‘Victoria Secret Karen’ Abigail Elphick?

ABIGAIL Elphick has been branded on social media as the “Victoria Secret Karen” due to a viral video. Elphick, a white woman, allegedly attacked a black woman and was caught on camera having a meltdown inside the lingerie store. Who is 'Victoria Secret Karen' Abigail Elphick?. Abigail Elphick is believed...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
Skin CarePosted by
Tyla

Women Are Sharing Their Manicure Fails And They're Pretty Shocking

Sometimes, a salon trip doesn't always give you the results you want. But these women have been sharing the times when their manicures have ended up pretty shocking. It all started when a Twitter user shared a picture of their not-up-to-scratch manicure with the hopes of some solidarity from the rest of the internet.
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

8 not-so-obvious signs you have toxic friends

No matter how busy I might be with work and other obligations, I work just as hard at maintaining my relationships with my friends because they each bring something special to my life. A good friend is hard to find, but a true friend is even more difficult to lose.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 days in order to stay in the United States. Many of the duos meet by chance on exotic getaways, while others have chatted with their soon-to-be spouses for months online before finally connecting in person.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Watch: The moment lost dog returns to family during TV interview

A lost dog who ran away during Fourth of July fireworks returned to his family while they were speaking with a KAAL-TV reporter in Rochester. Leo, a six-month-old pitbull, ran away during a fireworks display on July 4. The owners, Anthony and Destiny Gable, reportedly called friends and family looking for the dog, but did not succeed in finding him that night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy