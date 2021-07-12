Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moberly, MO

Moberly man with gunshot wound to head dies, 79-year old man arrested in connection with shooting

Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Duane Nickerson, 49, Moberly, a July 8 victim of a gun shot wound to his head, died over the weekend reported Moberly Police Chief Troy Link late Monday morning. An autopsy is to be performed by the Boone County Coroner to confirm an official cause of death said Link. Pending its outcome, additional charges coming from the Randolph County Prosecutor's office may be filed against suspect Jerry Fitzwater, 79, of 319 E. Burkhart, Moberly.

www.moberlymonitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Randolph County, MO
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Randolph County, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Boone County Coroner#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy