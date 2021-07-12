Moberly man with gunshot wound to head dies, 79-year old man arrested in connection with shooting
Mitchell Duane Nickerson, 49, Moberly, a July 8 victim of a gun shot wound to his head, died over the weekend reported Moberly Police Chief Troy Link late Monday morning. An autopsy is to be performed by the Boone County Coroner to confirm an official cause of death said Link. Pending its outcome, additional charges coming from the Randolph County Prosecutor's office may be filed against suspect Jerry Fitzwater, 79, of 319 E. Burkhart, Moberly.www.moberlymonitor.com
