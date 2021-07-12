Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky's State Budget Disappointments

KYUK
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, Alaska Senate and House members narrowly avoided a government shutdown by agreeing on a budget in the final hour. Several items key to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta were either left out of the budget or eventually vetoed by the governor. Some of these items may be addressed in a special session that starts on Aug. 2. Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta representative Tiffany Zulkosky left last session feeling disappointed by these actions.

www.kyuk.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Zulkosky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State House#Alaska Senate#Alaska Native#State Treasury#Child Welfare#Alaskan#Pce#Tribes#The Kuskokwim Ice Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Billerica, MAWicked Local

State Rep. Marc Lombardo supports state budget passage

State Rep. Marc Lombardo, R-Billerica, recently supported a $48.1 billion state budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that increases local aid, builds up the state’s reserves to historic highs, and invests in both the short- and long-term obligations facing the commonwealth. The budget provides $5.5 billion in Chapter 70 education aid...
Small Businessledgertranscript.com

What’s in the state budget for businesses?

Business groups didn’t get every single thing they wanted from New Hampshire lawmakers this year, but on the whole, they’re pretty happy with the outcome of the 2021 legislative session. “This was a great year for the state’s smallest businesses,” said David Juvet, senior vice president of public policy for...
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

State, GPPSS concur on budget

School districts throughout Michigan, including the Grosse Pointe Public School System, got good funding news when the Michigan Legislature approved a K-12 budget June 30. Lawmakers were patting themselves on the back for completing the budget before schools started their new fiscal year July 1, but most districts had already passed their budgets by then. In Grosse Pointe’s case, the Board of Education approved its budget June 28.
Muncy, PASun-Gazette

Rep. Joe Hamm talks state budget with Muncy Borough leaders, residents

State Rep. Joe Hamm, R-Hepburn Township, recently visited the Muncy Borough Council on a tour of municipal governments around the county. Hamm delivered several updates to the borough council and residents in attendance and fielded questions afterward during what was his 27th stop countywide. Hamm said the House and Senate...
Wisconsin StateLa Crosse Tribune

Sen. Brad Pfaff: State budget makes a down payment on Wisconsin’s future

When I ran for State Senate, I pledged to bring western Wisconsin common sense values to the legislature and stand up for hard-working families, rural and urban alike. Whether you prefer the bustle of downtown La Crosse or the idyllic backdrop of rural Ontario, you should have good roads to drive, family-supporting job opportunities, and thriving small businesses on Main Street.
Owosso, MIArgus Press

State rep. blasts governor’s veto

This is another devastating blow to the many families who are pouring everything they’ve got into their small businesses just to keep the doors open. It’s frustrating that our governor continues to display a pattern of open hostility toward the small job providers in communities across our state that she brought to the brink with mandated economic shutdowns.
Dover, DEwrde.com

Governor Carney Signs Legislation to Promote Job Growth

DOVER, Del.- Governor John Carney on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 127 alongside members of the General Assembly, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, business owners, and local elected officials. Senate Bill 127 creates a Site Readiness Fund that will promote economic growth and stability by investing in the development or improvement of...
California Statesantamonica.gov

California’s 2021 State Budget Receives Approval

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of budget bills that comprise a $262.6 billion spending plan agreed upon with state lawmakers for the upcoming fiscal year that began July 1, 2021. This state relief package is the largest of its kind in the country and was fueled by a $76 billion state surplus and $27 billion in federal aid. Not only will this package continue to facilitate California’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will also provide immediate relief to those most vulnerable Californians.
Los Angeles, CAscvnews.com

Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit

Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity. The soundstage incentive provides credits for productions that film in newly renovated or constructed facilities and meet diversity targets that reflect California’s population.
californiaagtoday.com

Big Increase in State Budget for UCANR

Governor Signs ‘Transformational’ Budget for UC ANR Research and Outreach. The state budget signed by Governor Newsom Monday night [July 12] includes a historic increase for the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. The state restored UC ANR’s budget to pre-COVID levels of FY 2019-20 and provided a 5% increase plus an additional $32 million in ongoing funding, bringing total state support to $107.9 million for the division, which contains the county-based UC Cooperative Extension, Integrated Pest Management, and 4-H Youth Development programs.
Politicstechwire.net

Secretary of State’s Office Among Entities Funded for IT in New Budget

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The complexities of crafting a state budget during a historic pandemic showed this year as lawmakers enacted a stop-gap document and worked past deadline on key issues like broadband – but what emerged reveals a strong economic footing, e.Republic officials said last week.
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Congress Will Vote On Protecting All State Marijuana Programs From Federal Interference Under New Amendment

Congress will again vote on a proposal to protect all state and tribal marijuana programs from federal interference, a key committee decided on Wednesday. The House Rules Committee made in order a bipartisan amendment to spending legislation that would provide the protections, which expand upon an existing rider that currently prevents the Justice Department from interfering in the implementation of medical cannabis laws alone. That more limited protection has been annually renewed as part of federal law since 2014.
PoliticsKRGV

GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs

"GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy