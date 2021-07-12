Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky's State Budget Disappointments

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of budget bills that comprise a $262.6 billion spending plan agreed upon with state lawmakers for the upcoming fiscal year that began July 1, 2021. This state relief package is the largest of its kind in the country and was fueled by a $76 billion state surplus and $27 billion in federal aid. Not only will this package continue to facilitate California’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will also provide immediate relief to those most vulnerable Californians.