Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky's State Budget Disappointments
In June, Alaska Senate and House members narrowly avoided a government shutdown by agreeing on a budget in the final hour. Several items key to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta were either left out of the budget or eventually vetoed by the governor. Some of these items may be addressed in a special session that starts on Aug. 2. Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta representative Tiffany Zulkosky left last session feeling disappointed by these actions.www.kyuk.org
