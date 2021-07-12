Cancel
'Pizza GF & Super Mario BF' and Other Spicy Memes From the Euro 2020 Final

Welp lads, it didn't come home for England. But the memes sure came home for the rest of us. While the world watched a very tense final Euro 2020 match between England and Italy, some of the more meme-oriented fans out there were a little more focused on the funny reaction pics and spicy tweets. It's always fun to see the memes that come out of funny audience moments caught on the jumbotron, and the winners of Euro 2020 were 'pizza gf & Mario bf,' hands down.

