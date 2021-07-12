Penn State football or pro baseball? Lonnie White Jr. picked high in MLB Draft

One of Penn State's top football recruits finally knows his potential pro baseball destination. The question now is which sports direction Lonnie White Jr. will turn?. The Malvern Prep grad is the No. 2-rated football prospect in the Nittany Lions' 2021 class as a 6-foot-3 receiver with stunning leaping and athletic ability. But he also happens to be one of the most coveted high school outfielders, which is why the Pittsburgh Pirates made him the 64th overall pick in Monday's Major League Baseball Draft.