Learning the steps of square dancing

Moberly, MO
San Diego, CA|Posted byABC News
Navy sailor charged with setting blaze that destroyed billion-dollar ship last year
The Navy has filed charges against a sailor in connection with the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego last July.
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing
President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87
Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
Biden calls on Congress to act on expiring eviction ban
President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to extend the federal moratorium protecting renters in the United States from eviction, set to expire in just two days.
Alaska State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami
PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Celebrities|Posted byFox News
Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold
Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
Celebrities|Posted byCBS News
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after experiencing a "heart-related incident"
Actor Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after experiencing a "heart-related incident," his representatives said Wednesday. The 58-year-old collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" and was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday. "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his...
Texas State|Posted byCNN
Greg Abbott's outrageous Covid order to scapegoat immigrants in Texas
(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bizarre, vaguely worded executive order on Wednesday that he says is aimed at lowering Covid-19 infections. In a statement about the order, he said: "The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities."
Travel|Posted byABC News
85% of flight attendants have dealt with an unruly passenger in 2021: Survey
A new survey found that 85% of flight attendants have dealt with an unruly passenger in 2021.
Movies|Posted byNBC News
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, claims 'Black Widow' streaming cut into box office profits
Scarlett Johansson sued the Walt Disney Co. on Thursday, claiming the entertainment giant deprived her of untold "Black Widow" box office profits by offering the Marvel blockbuster on its streaming service. Johansson said a significant part of her compensation is based on box office receipts, and she claimed that Disney...
