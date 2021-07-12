Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Thor’s Chris Hemsworth made secret cameo in ‘Loki’

By Ella Kemp
NME
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki showrunner Kate Herron has revealed that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth made a small cameo in the Disney+ series. Herron explained that episode five, which introduced a frog version of Thor, saw Hemsworth take part to voice the small cameo role himself. “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Iamkateherron#Chrishemsworth#Twitch Tv#Forallnerds#Marvel#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies You Totally Forgot Chris Hemsworth Was In

One would think that Chris Hemsworth wouldn’t be a person that people would be forgetting in any way at this point since he’s been such a big deal in Hollywood and still is thanks to his time as an Avenger and the god of thunder. But there are a few movies of his that might be forgotten just because they weren’t that great or because he wasn’t a main part of the movie. Whatever the case, many people still think of him as Thor at this point and very few would think of him as anything else since that’s the angle he’s been on for so long. He’s participated in plenty of other movies to be sure, but it’s hard to shake the image of Thor at this point since he does have another movie that he’ll be showing up eventually, providing that it can start and finish on time and will be allowed in theaters. But in the meantime, it’s funny to think that one of the most popular guys in show business might have roles that aren’t fully remembered by those that happen to adore him. Hey, it happens to a lot of actors.
CelebritiesEntrepreneur

Chris Hemsworth Just Pulled Up to a KFC Drive-Thru and Blew $72

Bulking up enough to look like legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan is no easy feat, brother. Just ask Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who’s set to portray the iconic athlete in a biopic slated for Netflix. But Hemsworth’s gains aren’t only coming from intense gym workouts and body transformation programs that...
SoccerMy Clallam County

Chris Hemsworth's trainer/stunt double describes going from “Fat Thor” to god shape in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Bobby Holland Hanton has been Chris Hemsworth‘s friend, trainer and stunt double for 14 films, including the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Bobby began doubling for Hemsworth on 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, after the former gymnast and soccer player deliberately “worked out like a madman” so he could stand-in for the God of Thunder instead of Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Here Are The Marvel Cinematic Universe Voice Cameos From The Show's Awesome Opening Sequence - SPOILERS

The season finale of Loki introduced us to Kang the Conqueror, a character who has the potential to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. However, when the episode began, we were taken for a brief trip down the Sacred Timeline and heard a lot of familiar voices from this shared world's history. With "It's Been a Long, Long Time" playing in the background, we hear The Falcon saying "Way to go, Tic-Tac!" from Captain America: Civil War and Hope Van Dyne noting "That's how you punch" in 2015's Ant-Man.
MoviesInverse

Eternals theory hints at a huge Loki cameo

Loki changed the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. With the introduction of the multiverses and the mysterious figure known as He Who Remains, the MCU is poised to enter a phase bigger than anything we’ve seen before. With two upcoming Marvel movies this year, there’s no telling how the events of Loki will affect these films.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Chris Hemsworth Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad During Must-See Family Workout

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Says His "Hips Don't Lie" In "Extraction" Hollywood's biggest superhero is proving to be one super dad!. While enjoying a summer vacation with his wife Elsa Pataky and extended family, Chris Hemsworth decided to create a special activity that doesn't require a screen or any technology. Ladies and gentlemen, Thor is ready to build his own skate park.
TV Series929nin.com

Why Loki Would Have Made a Better King Than Thor

With Loki concluded (at least for now) we’re thinking about the character’s journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Looking back, it occurs to us now that he actually should have been the ruler of Asgard. Sorry Thor. Loki is the rightful and best king. In our latest Loki video, we...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: Has the MCU already revealed how Kid Loki killed Thor?

A surprising moment in Loki was the revelation that Kid Loki killed Thor, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe it can also reveal exactly how it did it, based on the new fan theory we introduced to you in The Truth News. In episode 5 of Loki, Lady Loki (Sophia Di...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

From Chris Hemsworth’s modest to Chis Evans’ buck: how much Marvel actors made

Marvel actors make millions of dollars from their performances at the Cinematographic Universe of the franchise. Like is logic, their salaries are up to the task and they get their fair share. However, the Los Angeles Times this week revealed the salaries the top stars earned, and there are some surprising cases. Like the unusual figure that Chris Hemsworth received. Review the numbers!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ever Wondered What Thor Orders At KFC? Now You Don’t Have To, As Chris Hemsworth Surprised Fans At Drive-Thru

Even the God of Thunder surrenders to the comfort of fried chicken, as Chris Hemsworth takes a break between jobs coming from his work on Thor: Love and Thunder and gearing up tp play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic. Yes, Hemsworth was spotted at a KFC in Australia this week, and we have an idea about what his preferences are at the American fast food chain.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Chris Hemsworth's Recent Trip To KFC Has People Talking

One of the highest paid stars in Hollywood, Forbes reports that Australian movie star Chris Hemsworth commands more than $15 million plus a share of profits every time he wields Thor's mighty hammer. Of course, that means Hemsworth needs to stay fit and maintain that godly figure. While filming his...
TV & VideosOne Green Planet

Nat Geo Releases Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

National Geographic’s annual Shark Fest broadcasted the documentary Shark Beach—and with Chris Hemsworth hosting, it has lots of people talking. But if people tune in to see Thor and learn something of value to help the planet, isn’t that great? The host certainly conveys a reverence for sharks and for the ocean. And that, coupled with information about how humans are destroying the ecosystem, is enough to be valuable programming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy