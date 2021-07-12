Android 12 update will let owners play games as they download

Over the years, Konami has brought eFootball PES to mobile with new updates adding in new content and features each year. eFootball PES 2021 (Free) brought in the updated team, player, and manager data as of September 2020 to the mobile game with visual enhancements, new music, and more. Today, Konami announced that its PES series is now a full free to play game platform titled eFootball set for release beginning this Autumn on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. iOS and Android versions will follow soon after with controller support. All platforms will have cross play by Winter this year including mobile. This new eFootball game has been built on Unreal Engine 4 with no yearly paid releases coming. Konami told IGN that the game has been built for consoles but will scale across the board thanks to Unreal Engine. There will be yearly updates for new seasons though and the ability to buy game modes as DLC. Watch the eFootball reveal trailer below: