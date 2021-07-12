Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Android 12 update will let owners play games as they download

By Will Nelson
NME
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has revealed that some games can be played whilst they download, as a part of the upcoming Android 12 update. According to Google, the update will be “seeing games being ready to open at least 2 times faster” (thanks, The Verge). The feature to play games whilst they download is part of the Play Asset Delivery (PAD) system, and if games use this system, developers will not even need to do anything to enable it once enabled.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Rapture#Nme#Verge#Big Daddies#Nme#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Billion Beat APK Download Latest Version For Android

Billion Beat APK Download Latest Version For Android. Billion BeatThis is a challenging and skill-based boxing game. You can master a complex and nuanced combat engine that rewards skillful timing and careful attack selection. You will be fighting through a series of 12 boss fights that have been meticulously constructed...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, July 16

Everything arrives, and that includes Friday, the preamble to the weekend. And today, July 16th, you can download up to 59 paid applications for Android in the Google Play Store. The apps include games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning, etc.
Video Gameswmleader.com

The latest Oculus Quest update lets you easily invite others to play

Oculus is rolling out its v31 software update to Quest and Quest 2 headsets starting today, and it’s filled with some nice quality-of-life improvements. The big one is it’ll be easier to invite friends and recent teammates who aren’t friends to play a game or experience an app together. When you’re in game or in app, pressing the Oculus button will pull up the universal menu as usual, but soon, more apps will show a new “Invite to App” button next to the “Resume” and “Quit” buttons. If friends accept your invite, you’ll be able to see them in the menu. This feature will roll out soon in games like Beat Saber, Blaston, Demeo, Echo VR, ForeVR Bowl, Hyper Dash, PokerStars VR, and Topgolf with Pro Putt.
TechnologyMac Observer

Apple Device Owners Can Play Facebook Games in a Web App

Facebook is bringing its cloud gaming services to Apple devices via a web app that can be added to the Home Screen (via The Verge). App Store rules forbid third-party app stores from Apple devices, so companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google have had to resort to web apps. Facebook games include HTML5 games as well as advanced ones that uses Facebook Pay for in-game purchases.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

New Google Play Update lets you install Wear OS apps from your phone

Wear OS 3.0 and compatible smartwatches are around the corner. Google is working on improving the existing platform and is working on bringing a number of updates and improvements to the platform. The latest addition allows you to install applications from your phone’s Google Play Store, making it far easier...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Best Android Games In 2021

Google Play Store contains more than 3 million different apps! With such a huge number, many players may find have difficulty in find games that suit their taste. In addition, the store is full of paid ads that promote sub-standard games. Absolutely, you do not want to download any of these apps but aspire to access games that fit your preferences directly. To make it easier for you, in this article, we will recommend the best games in the Google Play Store.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Konami’s PES Is Now eFootball, a Fully Free to Play Game with Cross Play on Everything, iOS and Android Versions with Controller Support Also Confirmed

Over the years, Konami has brought eFootball PES to mobile with new updates adding in new content and features each year. eFootball PES 2021 (Free) brought in the updated team, player, and manager data as of September 2020 to the mobile game with visual enhancements, new music, and more. Today, Konami announced that its PES series is now a full free to play game platform titled eFootball set for release beginning this Autumn on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. iOS and Android versions will follow soon after with controller support. All platforms will have cross play by Winter this year including mobile. This new eFootball game has been built on Unreal Engine 4 with no yearly paid releases coming. Konami told IGN that the game has been built for consoles but will scale across the board thanks to Unreal Engine. There will be yearly updates for new seasons though and the ability to buy game modes as DLC. Watch the eFootball reveal trailer below:
Video GamesCNET

Zoom will let you play games during meetings, here's how

Zoom is adding games that you can play with your friends and coworkers directly in the video conferencing app, the company said Wednesday. In the Zoom App Marketplace, you'll find games like Live Game Night Poker and Heads Up, which you can access within your Zoom meetings. In a time when businesses are navigating hybrid workplaces, the addition of Zoom Apps including games aims to provide a new way to nurture company culture and connect people directly within the Zoom platform.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Update Reveals How to Play the Game Early

343 Industries has revealed new details on how Halo Infinite players will be able to play the game ahead of its official launch later this holiday season. Specifically, these pre-release play sessions will transpire through a series of beta phases (or flights, as 343 calls them) leading up to Infinite's formal launch. Although specific dates haven't been provided yet when these flights will be happening, the studio behind the upcoming first-person shooter has greatly detailed what fans need to do if they want to take part.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

PSA: The Play Store Has a Hidden Offline Game on Android

Google Chrome has a dinosaur game you can play inside the browser when there’s no internet connection. It’s cute, fun, and a nice way to kill time. The Play Store on Android devices has an offline game, too. The nature of mobile devices means that you’re going to have an...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to Download Youtube Video on Computer and Android

There are millions and millions of YouTube videos out there. Sometimes due to copyright reasons, or maybe it’s the creator’s choice, but sometimes these videos can get taken down. It might affect you if this is a video you particularly enjoy watching, and that’s why some people might choose to download their favorite YouTube videos.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 the latest game to get a PS5 update

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has received a PlayStation 5 performance and visual update. The upgrade for Fatshark's melee co-op game includes a boosted framerate of 60fps at 1440p resolution, improved shadow quality and casting, higher density scattering, and screen space reflections. A similar update to the game was released on Xbox...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

DOOM 2016 PC Game Download For Free

Doom 2016 Free Download for Windows. This standalone offline installer setup of DOOM 2016 is available for Windows-compatible versions. It was manually installed by our staff before being uploaded. The game is 100% working. Doom 2016 Overview Free Download. DOOM is back as an intensely challenging and fun modern-day shooter...
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Fantasy Smith VR (Oculus Rift)

Available on: Windows (not anymore though, as it was removed from Steam) Thank you Circle Entertainment for sending us the review code!. Have you ever wanted to own a blacksmith shop? With smooth jazz playing, customers nagging you, the satisfying sound of your hammer against metal, this game is for you. Fantasy Smith is a blacksmith simulation game where you are given a request for a certain type of weapon, and you are tasked to create it using the materials that you have to work with. You will either have to make a waraxe, a dagger, or a sword.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Is Valve’s Steam Deck the perfect gateway to PC gaming?

With a simple and approachable device like the Steam Deck, will PC gaming finally get its hooks into console gamers?. PC gaming has always intimidated me. Whether it is the sheer choice of configurations – of graphics cards, processors, and everything else – the performance tweaking, or the perpetual question of whether a device can run a power-hungry title, leaping into PC gaming has always felt like more work than it is worth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy