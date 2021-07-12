Android 12 update will let owners play games as they download
Google has revealed that some games can be played whilst they download, as a part of the upcoming Android 12 update. According to Google, the update will be “seeing games being ready to open at least 2 times faster” (thanks, The Verge). The feature to play games whilst they download is part of the Play Asset Delivery (PAD) system, and if games use this system, developers will not even need to do anything to enable it once enabled.www.nme.com
