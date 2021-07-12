Uplifting story

Gabe Wise used to be afraid of elevators. Now he says he’s obsessed with them. So much so that he has created a YouTube video channel with 700 elevator videos and 900 subscribers.

It’s called Michiana Elevators because he lives just over the state border from South Bend. He started it in 2014.

“I got over my fear when I found a guy’s YouTube channel,” Wise, 19, said of his introduction to elevator videos. “He was the first person, I found out, to have autism, besides me, when I was first diagnosed.”

He filmed several elevators in Lebanon last Thursday for his video channel. The crown jewel, in his opinion, was the Boone County Courthouse elevator. He also filmed elevators in the Key Bank and Huntington Bank buildings, and the elevator at Menard’s. Who knew there was an elevator at Menard’s? Wise did.

“Another thing I’ve been trying to do is film the elevator at every Menard’s store in the state of Indiana,” he said because he likes retail stores. “It goes back to my retail interests. Elevators in retail is the best of both worlds, if you know what I’m saying.”

He has filmed in Lafayette, Valparaiso and Columbia City, among many other Indiana locations. The videos are pretty simple. They are getting on and going for a ride in the elevator from Wise’s point of view. He rarely edits, so multiple takes are common.

He’s been to 20 courthouses around the state.

“Definitely, one of my favorites in the state is the Kosciusko County (courthouse) in Warsaw,” he said. “I also like the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.”

When he saw the cage design of the Boone County Courthouse, he said he knew he had to get here. The current elevator is a different, modernized unit, but Wise still was happy about the find, even though he was not aware of the elevator’s details.

“Sometimes you don’t know it because some of them have been modernized to the extent where it’s hard to tell,” Wise said. “They install like all of this third-party crap, which is annoying because I like to know.”

He found a vintage cage elevator in the Heflin Building on Meridian Street. This also made him very happy.

He doesn’t drive. A family friend brought him down from Niles, Mich. This was her first trip to help Wise film. She identified herself only as the “family hairstylist.” He makes the most of each trip. He also visited Hamilton County’s courthouse.

He said he also would like to get down to the Hendricks County Courthouse some day.

Wise is also absorbed in other interests. He loves “old stuff and aviation.” He loves old Kmarts too.

“There’s only one left in Michigan, and it’s in Marshall, Mich.,” he said. “And as for Sears, another store that’s not around anymore, there’s also just one left in Michigan.”

According to Boone County Historian Eric Spall, an elevator was first installed in 1912 when the courthouse was built. For years it had an operator to assist people. Although the car is not original, Spall said the exterior has been changed, but now resembles the original installation likely restored in a 1990 remodeling.

The video of the Boone County Courthouse and the Key Bank building are on YouTube now.