Woodbridge Township, NJ

Prosecutors: 4 wounded in shooting at New Jersey hotel

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A shooting early Monday at a central New Jersey hotel left four people wounded, authorities said.

Woodbridge police responded to the Delta Hotels around 2:45 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims were soon located and were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for undisclosed injuries. Further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

Woodbridge police referred all questions to prosecutors, who declined further comment on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation. The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

